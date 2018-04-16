TricorBraun Expands Board of Directors

"With their broad strategic backgrounds and distinguished track records, Manny, Dave and Robert undoubtedly strengthen our board's breadth of expertise," said Keith Strope, executive chairman of TricorBraun. "We welcome their talents, insights and counsel to our board."

About the directors:

Manuel J. Perez de la Mesa has served as president and chief executive officer of PoolCorp, the world's leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, since 2001. He joined the company as president and chief operating officer in 1999. Previously, he held management positions at Watsco, Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce and IBM. Perez de la Mesa also serves on the board of Patriot Holdings LLC.

"Manny, Dave and Robert's extensive management experience and deep backgrounds in finance, operations, sales, and marketing will be invaluable to our company and our customers as we build our business to be the global leader in packaging distribution," said Court Carruthers, president and chief executive officer of TricorBraun. "We are fortunate to benefit from their leadership as we continue to grow and transform our business."

TricorBraun is a global packaging leader, providing innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. TricorBraun operates from more than 40 locations throughout North America and around the world. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight, market understanding and creative solutions. Other services include global sourcing, manufacturing oversight and global supply chain programs.

