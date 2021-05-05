TricorBraun Flex Launches Fully-compostable, Plant-based, Flexible Packaging Material

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of global packaging leader TricorBraun, has launched Biotre 3.0, a fully-compostable, plant-based packaging material.

Biotre is a flexible packaging film made from renewable and compostable resources, such as wood and pulp. Available in a range of sizes, Biotre can reduce the amount of packaging in waste disposal because it breaks down naturally in a home composting environment. Biotre also preserves natural resources by reducing the use of fossil fuel and mineral resources.

"Since we first developed Biotre in 2011, we've continually worked to improve it to provide our customers with packaging options that protect both product and planet," said Glenn Sacco, vice president, commercial, TricorBraun Flex. "We're proud to provide customers seeking sustainable solutions with the latest and most complete Biotre version, fully-compostable and plant-based."

Biotre 3.0 is available for specialty food and snacks, pet treats, nutraceuticals, and other non-coffee products. TricorBraun Flex is also working on a solution for coffee products.

The new version of Biotre is an industrial compostable in compliance with the ASTM D6868 testing standard for compostable plastics coated with paper. A majority of the package's film layers are made from renewable, plant-based materials; these components absorb greenhouse gas CO 2 through natural plant respiration prior to use in packaging. The package is made from high barrier materials, preventing the permeation of water, oil, oxygen, gas, or light. Biotre 3.0 can be disposed of in curbside composting bins.

About TricorBraun Flex

TricorBraun Flex is a global leader in stock and custom printed flexible packaging, serving over 4,500 customers in more than 50+ countries. Focusing on markets such as coffee, tea, pet food, nutrition and specialty foods, our products include side-gusset bags, stand-up pouches, Biotre (sustainable packaging), paper tin-tie bags, flat pouches, bulk packaging, rollstock, accessories, tins, and more. Our stock line is available to order on or website and ships from our local warehouses within 24-48 hours of order placement. TricorBraun Flex also offers a range of printing options, varying from short-run printing (minimum of 1,000 bags) to full-speed production.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. The company provides innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. TricorBraun operates from 50 locations globally. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. Other services include global sourcing, manufacturing oversight and global supply chain programs.

