TRICORBRAUN ISSUES INAUGURAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

News provided by

TricorBraun

31 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Report Outlines Company's Progress Toward Its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Goals

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun today published its inaugural Sustainability report, outlining its progress toward its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

"We are pleased to present our first-ever Sustainability Report, which brings to life our commitments to sustainable and ethical practices," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "Our team is guided by the principle that we do things the right way always, and this naturally extends to our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts—including helping our customers with their own ESG goals by offering sustainable packaging options while improving our own environmental footprint."

Key highlights from the report include these 2022 milestones:

  • Reduced our carbon footprint and incorporated international operations into our Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory
  • Sourced renewable energy to further reduce negative climate impacts
  • Piloted our first Zero-Waste program in multiple locations across North America
  • Further protected our team members by creating a Warehousing Roundtable which emphasizes dock, forklift, and 5S safety programs
  • Supported open communications channels that are accessible for all team members by relaunching the TricorBraun Ethics Hub to include additional languages, international access, and mobile reporting
  • Established exclusive agreements to offer sustainable packaging options to customers in the US, Canada, and Europe

"The release of our first Sustainability report is a significant milestone as our team continues to work tirelessly in pursuit of achieving our ESG goals," said Susan Bergethon, SVP & general counsel, and leader of the Company's ESG strategy. "We are pleased with our progress to date, and we look forward to making continued progress toward our intentional ESG goals for the benefit of our team members, our customers, our business—and our planet."

To read the full report and learn more about TricorBraun's ESG goals, visit https://www.tricorbraun.com/about-us/esg-at-tricorbraun/2022-sustainability-report.html.

About TricorBraun 
Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

SOURCE TricorBraun

Also from this source

TRICORBRAUN SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH BIOBOTTLES, FURTHER EXPANDING ITS SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING OFFERINGS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.