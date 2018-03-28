TricorBraun Settles Patent Dispute

ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TricorBraun, a global packaging solutions leader, today announced that it has resolved its patent infringement dispute with Ghost, LLC. TricorBraun filed suit against Ghost on November 7, 2017 in Nevada Federal Court alleging infringement of TricorBraun's U.S. Patent Number 9,541,441.

The mutually satisfactory settlement between TricorBraun and Ghost includes a dismissal with prejudice and payment of a confidential sum to TricorBraun. Terms were not disclosed.