ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TricorBraun, a global packaging solutions leader, today announced that it has resolved its patent infringement dispute with Ghost, LLC. TricorBraun filed suit against Ghost on November 7, 2017 in Nevada Federal Court alleging infringement of TricorBraun's U.S. Patent Number 9,541,441.
The mutually satisfactory settlement between TricorBraun and Ghost includes a dismissal with prejudice and payment of a confidential sum to TricorBraun. Terms were not disclosed.
"This agreement is supportive of our significant IP investments," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We are pleased with this resolution and will continue to vigorously enforce our IP rights."
About TricorBraun
TricorBraun is a global packaging solutions company, focused on providing innovative, custom solutions for its many customers. An industry leader in glass and plastic containers, closures, dispensers and tubes, TricorBraun operates from more than 40 locations throughout North America and around the world. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking service driven by consumer insight, market understanding and creative solutions. TricorBraun's advisory services range from preliminary planning and manufacturing oversight to warehousing and logistics programs. For more information about TricorBraun, contact Charmaine Laine, Marketing Communications Manager, at claine@tricorbraun.com or 630-645-1208.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tricorbraun-settles-patent-dispute-300620889.html
SOURCE TricorBraun
Share this article