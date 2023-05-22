TriCore Go-Live with the World's First Systems-Agnostic Laboratory Exchange Network; X-Lab's Labgnostic

New Mexico lab launches a successful pilot with Arkana Labs on the Labgnostic network to enable systems-agnostic interoperability between diagnostic laboratories.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TriCore, an independent clinical laboratory based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, became one of the first two labs to go live with Labgnostic in the US. TriCore, together with Arkana, a renal pathology specialty lab in Little Rock, Arkansas is poised to transition their existing paper-based orders and results workflows to fully electronic workflows. This is the first of several planned interfaces for TriCore using Labgnostic.

Electronic interfacing enables orders and results to be sent between referring labs and performing labs without the need for manual entry of orders and results, which can be tedious and can limit the efficiency of the lab workflows. Setting up point-to-point electronic interfaces, however, can be an expensive and time-consuming endeavour with costs averaging $25,000 per deployment, yearly service fees of $3,000 to $5,000 per interface and deployment timeframes of 3-9 months per interface.

Labgnostic enables TriCore to have access to a network of labs via a single interface to exchange samples with any other lab on the network, for a fraction of the cost of setting up multiple point-to-point interfaces. This opens up connectivity with labs that TriCore would not otherwise be able to interface with due to cost barriers or them being lower down the priority list.

On the news of the "Go Live", TriCore's Chief Operating Officer, Eric Carbonneau, said: "Labgnostic allowed us to interface with one of our referral labs, Arkana. As with any interface, orders are entered electronically and results are received electronically directly into our LIS, negating the need for scanning or manual re-entry. Labgnostic can manage multiple electronic interfaces, which is a key feature we will be leveraging. We'll leverage the single interface to the Labgnostic network to connect to more of our vendors. This saves us the hidden overhead costs of supporting and licensing multiple interfaces."

Additionally, X-Lab's CEO, Mat Barrow, said: "We're excited about the go-live between TriCore and Arkana. This represents the first step towards growing a national exchange of laboratories in the US and sharing the benefits which the UK has been experiencing for a long time. As more labs join the network, the possibilities of what Labgnostic can offer to the US market will only grow stronger."

The Labgnostic team is still looking for US labs to join their network as early-adopters. If you think your lab might benefit from the service then please email Aaron Green, Head of North America ([email protected]).

TriCore is an independent, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. TriCore provides over 2900 full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. Visit www.tricore.org

Labgnostic is developed by X-Lab, a UK-based healthcare software company. Labgnostic, Inc. is a wholly owned US subsidiary of X-Lab. X-Lab's core product, Labgnostic, is a service which connects almost 200 diagnostic organisations (primarily diagnostic labs and proficiency testing providers) together through exchange hubs across Europe, the US and, soon, Australia. Labgnostic - which has historically been marketed under NPEx (the National Pathology Exchange) in the UK - is the market leader for laboratory interfacing in the UK 100% coverage across English, Scottish, Welsh National Health Service). Labgnostic was also the data infrastructure for the UK's national COVID-19 testing response which saw the service process more than 300 million COVID-19 results for UK citizens with peak transaction volumes of two million tests per day. For more information, visit www.x-labsystems.com/products/labgnostic .

