Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announces Pricing of Its IPO

The units are expected to begin trading tomorrow, May 30, 2018 on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "TDACU". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbols "TDAC" and "TDACW," respectively.

Chardan is serving as sole book-running manager for the offering, and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. is serving as co-manager. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

About the Company

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region although we intend to focus our search for target businesses on oil and gas or other natural resources companies in Eastern Europe or that are interested in expanding into Eastern Europe.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (333-223655) relating to Trident's securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus for this offering, when available, may be obtained by mail at Chardan, Attention: Prospectus Department, 17 State Street, Suite 1600, New York, NY, 10004, or by telephone at 646-465-9000, or by email at Prospectus@chardan.com. The registration statement and a copy of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may also be accessed via the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Vadim Komissarov, President & CFO

Trident Acquisitions Corp.

646-229-7549

