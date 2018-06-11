Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announces that Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about June 13, 2018

The common stock and warrants will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols TDAC and TDACW, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol TDACU. After separation, the common stock and warrants may be recombined to create units.

About the Company

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search for target businesses on oil and gas or other natural resources companies in Eastern Europe or that are interested in expanding into Eastern Europe.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties not known or disclosed herein that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein. These statements may include projections and other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any such projections or statements reflect management's current views about future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given that such events or performance will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected include, without limitation, general economic or industry conditions nationally and/or in the communities in which the Company conducts business, volatility in commodity prices for crude oil and natural gas, environmental risks, legislation or regulatory requirements, conditions of the securities markets, the Company's ability to raise capital or have access to debt financing, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, financial or political instability, acts of war or terrorism, increases in operator costs, other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technical factors affecting the Company's operations, products, services and prices and other risks inherent in the Company's businesses that are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Readers are encouraged to review these risks in the Company's SEC filings.

Contact:

Vadim Komissarov, President & CFO

Trident Acquisitions Corp.

646-229-7549

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trident-acquisitions-corp-announces-that-common-stock-and-warrants-to-commence-separate-trading-on-or-about-june-13-2018-300664408.html

SOURCE Trident Acquisitions Corp.

