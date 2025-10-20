Trident Development Expands Twin Cities Portfolio with Orchard Place Apartments

The 135-unit Apple Valley community blends modern amenities and urban accessibility, becoming Trident's tenth regional property since 2019.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Development, a Minnesota-based firm specializing in the acquisition and development of luxury rental apartments, has started construction on Orchard Place Apartments, a new apartment community in Apple Valley, Minnesota at 15665 English Avenue. The new development will feature 135 market rate apartments. The developer will celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29, 2025.

Rendering of Orchard Place Apartments.

"As the Twin Cities metro area continues to expand, residents are seeking high-quality housing that delivers both comfort and value," said Carin Bzdok, vice president at Trident Development. "We're proud to introduce another thoughtfully designed community that offers exceptional amenities and a true sense of home. As Orchard Place takes shape and welcomes residents in 2026, we look forward to seeing it become a vibrant addition to the Apple Valley area."

The property's 135 apartment units will be contained within one four-story building with studio, one, two and three-bedroom options. Pre-leasing is set to begin in fall 2026 with apartments ready for residents by late 2026.

Amenities at Orchard Place will include a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, sport court, and business center. The community will also feature multiple outdoor gathering spaces, including a rooftop patio, sky lounge and a central courtyard with a firepit and barbecue grills. Residents will have access to a fenced dog park with a dog wash area, a children's play area, outdoor walking paths and bike racks throughout the property.

Situated within the Twin Cities metro area, Orchard Place Apartments blends suburban calm with urban accessibility. Neighboring properties include retail, restaurants and a grocery store, with Quarry Point Park just minutes away. Skyline Social is developing a new facility just north of the property, offering blowing, duckpin lanes, an arcade and axe throwing. To the south, residents can also enjoy Historic Downtown Lakeville on Holyoke Avenue, which boasts a variety of local shops, restaurants, breweries and event venues, as well as the Minnesota Zoo to the north.

"With the groundbreaking of Orchard Place Apartments, we're continuing our commitment to being part of communities that offer more than just a place to live," said Rob Parish, senior sales and marketing director at property manager Village Green. "This project represents a vision we share with Trident Development, to cultivate communities that foster connection, growth and a true sense of belonging."

Additionally, the mayor of Apple Valley, Clint Hooppaw expressed his support for the project. "We're excited to welcome Trident Development and Orchard Place Apartments to Apple Valley, and eager to see it become a permanent fixture of our community."

Orchard Place Apartments is made possible with several partners, including Lyon Contracting, Inc., Cole Group Architects, Village Green and Orchard Place Partners, LLC.

For more information on Orchard Place Apartments, visit tridentdevelopmentmn.com/underconstruction.

About Trident Development, LLC

With offices and properties in Minnesota and Montana, Trident Development specializes in creating high-quality, safe, and well-appointed senior living and luxury apartment communities. Through comprehensive market research, each project is tailored to meet the specific needs of its community. With a team of seasoned real estate professionals, Trident oversees every stage from site selection to construction financing, ensuring excellence from inception to completion and beyond. For more information, visit tridentdevelopmentmn.com.

