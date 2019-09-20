Trident Holdco, LLC Announces New Leadership And Ownership

SPARKS, Md., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Holdco, LLC ("Trident") announced today that it has secured funding from an equity investor with more than $10 Billion in assets under management. Trident will have a strong capital structure with no outside debt and a significant cash balance.

In addition, Trident announced that David Velez has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Velez has been with Trident for over a decade and was most recently the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Velez is a proven hands-on leader with over four decades of experience in both domestic and international markets. Before joining Trident, he held a variety of Senior Executive positions including: Chief Operating Officer of Pepsi Cola Brazil, President of Pepsi Cola for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Regional VP of Cardinal Health, Senior VP South America T&B Group and Regional VP Aramark. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he served in the US Army from 1977 to 1982 retiring as a Captain.

Mr. Velez stated that, "This is an exciting time for our company and great day for Trident. Our new ownership has helped us to dramatically strengthen our capital structure to support our investment and growth plans. Equally as important, they are focused on continuing to improve the service to our loyal customers, maintain the rate of capital investment in our core business and most importantly support the thousands of Trident Employees who provide services to our customers on a daily basis. The Trident team reporting to me has deep experience in the industry and will be focused on delivering best in class service to the industry."

TridentUSA Health Services and its affiliated companies will now operate under the new brand TridentCare, to better reflect its position as the leading national provider of mobile bedside diagnostic services across the post-acute continuum of care. With more than 35 years of experience, our highly-qualified personnel and advanced technological capabilities allow Trident to deliver quality services – including X-ray, ultrasound, laboratory, cardiac monitoring, vascular access services, on-site nurse practitioner-based primary care and more.

We bring innovative technologies and compassionate care to residents and patients in long-term care, assisted living, memory care facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, home care, hospice agencies, correctional facilities, or wherever they call home.



Our services help reduce avoidable acute transfers, unnecessary physician office visits, hospital admissions (and readmissions), and their associated costs, as well as reduce patient inconvenience and risks of patient transportation.



The Company has established a dedicated toll-free number, 1-800-960-1226, so that customers, associates, vendors and other interested parties who have questions regarding our emergence can call. Court filings can also be accessed at https://dm.epiq11.com/Trident.

