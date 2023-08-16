Trident IoT to Offer Silicon, Product Engineering and Certification for Connected Devices

New technology company will give product manufacturers a personalized alternative to mass-scale silicon production and opaque global supply chains.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident IoT launches today as a new technology and engineering company focused on simplifying RF development and decreasing time-to-market for connected device manufacturers. Trident IoT will be a direct supplier of Z-Wave® Technology solutions as well as a manufacturer of proprietary silicon and modules. The company will also offer product design and development consulting for any RF technology, UL and ETL preparation and U.S.-based Z-Wave device certification.

Trident IoT was founded by IoT pioneers Mariusz Malkowski, Michael Lamb and Bill Scheffler. The founders observed that supply chain chokepoints and lack of access to product-specific design consultation were slowing down development processes across the industry. They created Trident IoT to fill this gap, offering companies of any size cost-effective solutions for bringing wireless products to market.

Though Trident IoT will offer consultation services for any RF technology, including Z-Wave, Zigbee, Bluetooth, Thread and more, the company's first chipset and module offerings will be part of the Z-Wave ecosystem. Z-Wave is the largest sub-GHz ecosystem of connected devices, with a proven track record of mesh connectivity, range, performance, reliability, security and interoperability. Trident IoT sees tremendous opportunity for Z-Wave Long Range (LR) which is currently both underserved and underrepresented in the market.

"Silicon Labs welcomes Trident IoT to the market as a provider of Z-Wave chips and modules," says Colin Cureton, Senior Director of IoT Home & Life Ecosystems Marketing at Silicon Labs. "Diversity in the marketplace will lead to growth and innovation for the entire Z-Wave ecosystem, and the personalized attention and engineering expertise that Trident IoT's founders bring to the connected device development process is precisely what the industry needs to accelerate."

Trident IoT has assembled some of the brightest Z-Wave engineers in the world and will be a direct provider of Z-Wave chips and modules that support the latest advancements in Z-Wave technology including Z-Wave Plus, Z-Wave Plus v.2 and Z-Wave Long Range (LR), which supports the development of edge-of-property devices. These products are designed to meet the needs of diverse target markets, including smart homes, hospitality and multi-dwelling units (MDU).

"Trident IoT can streamline every step of the development process for Z-Wave devices equipped with next-gen advancements to the technology," says founder Mariusz Malkowski. "We are the supplier source, the development and engineering partner and a Z-Wave certification laboratory."

Trident IoT has joined Z-Wave Alliance as a principal member, as well as the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Bluetooth Special Interest Group and the LoRa Alliance. The company's ultimate goal is to provide engineering, consultation, silicon, software, firmware and industry and government certification support for all RF ecosystems.

By providing support at every stage of connected device development, Trident IoT can radically shorten the timeline required to bring products to market. Trident IoT looks to partner with connected device makers to develop a new generation of secure, reliable, interoperable and innovative IoT products. More information is available at TridentIot.com .

Support from the Industry:

"Congratulations to Trident IoT on their launch. Trident IoT's customers will be getting the benefit of decades of talent and experience from Mariusz, Michael and Bill, along with their impressive team of engineers. Having brought thousands of IoT products to market, using every communication protocol including Z-Wave, Zigbee, Thread, Matter and others, they understand these technologies and the role they play in the marketplace. We look forward to their efforts at the Alliance on Matter and Zigbee success and propelling the industry forward." Chris LaPre, Head of Technology, Connectivity Standards Alliance

"Trident IoT further fosters the development of new features, enhancements and custom applications on Z-Wave Technology by offering connected device manufacturers a new direct source for Z-Wave chips and modules, along with personalized support through their engineering support system and Z-Wave certification process. I've had the privilege to work with many of the founders and engineers at Trident IoT over the past decade, both at the Alliance and at Silicon Labs. This industry is going to benefit tremendously from having an RF-specialized semiconductor partner." Mitch Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance

About Trident IoT:

Trident IoT is a technology and engineering company focused on simplifying RF development, increasing product success rates and decreasing time-to-market for connected device manufacturers. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, Trident IoT is aimed at making connected devices work as intended. With an initial focus on companies manufacturing Z-Wave devices, Trident IoT seeks to expand and build new relationships through a human connection at every level, including certification and market knowledge. Learn more at www. TridentIoT.com .

Contact: Caster Communications, Inc. at 401.792.7080

