TRIDENT LAUNCHES "WOLF" MULTI-DOMAIN COMMUNICATIONS PORTFOLIO AND INTRODUCES NEW CAPABILITY

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Solutions ("Trident"), a defense electronics platform backed by ATL Partners, today announced the launch of its Wolf Multi-Domain Communications portfolio. This portfolio unifies mission-critical communications offerings under a single, purpose-built brand while introducing a new product designed to meet emerging operational requirements with reduced soldier cognitive load.

The Wolf portfolio reflects Trident's focus on delivering secure, resilient, and agile communications offerings for operations across air, land and sea domains. Built for contested, denied, and austere environments, Wolf products are engineered to provide assured connectivity, interoperability, and rapid deployment in support of joint and coalition operations.

"The launch of Wolf represents both a unification of proven capabilities and the introduction of new innovation," said James Yates, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. "As operational demands continue to evolve, Wolf products will provide a scalable communications foundation designed to operate reliably across domains and alongside allied and partner forces."

Wolf Portfolio Overview

The Wolf portfolio currently consists of three products, including two rebranded, fielded systems and one newly introduced capability:

Wolf Mini (formerly Mini-Secure Communications Controller)

A lightweight, plug-and-play tactical voice bridge that provides audio cross connection capability in a handheld form-factor. Fully ruggedized and certified to US Military standards, the Wolf Mini provides interoperability of radios ranging from commercial cell phones to legacy and modern military radios, public safety radios, Voice-Over-IP (VoIP), push-to-talk and full duplex radios.

A ruggedized shipboard wireless access point that delivers the performance, coverage, reliability and security required to enable secure wireless environments for DoD and Federal Government secure applications. Ruggedized and tested to withstand the rigors of the shipboard environment, The Wolf Access Point provides simultaneous support for high-speed wireless data, voice and video services.

A small form-factor, plug and play intercom and radio bridging device for use in mobile command centers and with advance teams. Supporting chassis-mountable and stand-alone operation, Wolf Talk allows operators to monitor dedicated talk groups and immediately connect with all other operators on the dedicated intercom.

As part of the launch, Wolf products feature a new visual identity and naming convention aligned with their operational role, while preserving continuity in performance, technical support, and existing customer programs. Current customers will experience no disruption to ongoing contracts, sustainment, or roadmap commitments.

Follow future updates on Trident's products and partnerships at www.tridsys.com.

About Trident Solutions

Trident Solutions (Trident) is a leading defense electronics platform providing mission-ready spaceflight units, integrated processing systems, command and control solutions, and precision optical sensors. With deep expertise across multiple domains—space, air, land, and sea—Trident delivers agile, high-performance systems purpose-built for the most demanding national security applications. Trident maintains AS9100-certified quality management systems and is appraised at CMMI Level 3. Learn more at www.tridsys.com.

Media Contacts:

Katie Bramlett

Executive Assistant

[email protected]

SOURCE Trident Solutions