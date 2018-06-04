Trident Maritime Systems Completes the Acquisition of Newsystem srl

Newsystem is a provider of outfitting systems and solutions for the cruise ship new construction market. The company is located near Bergamo, Italy and operates in shipyards throughout Italy.

"Since our acquisition of the company in 2011, Trident has demonstrated strong growth by diversifying and expanding its specialized systems and solutions offering and geographic footprint. Newsystem is Trident's seventh add-on acquisition and represents another successful step in executing this element of Trident's strategy," said Alex Harman, Partner at J.F. Lehman & Company.

Tom Eccles, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Newsystem to the Trident family. The addition of Newsystem demonstrates our commitment to the Italian cruise ship new construction market and will allow us to better serve our customers."

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

