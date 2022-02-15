Trident Receives Their First Vita Load Navigator Systems from Vita Inclinata

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the company has delivered the first of two VLN 20 Tonne (VLN-20T) Vita Load Navigator ( VLN) systems to Trident General Contracting (Trident). Trident will utilize the VLN systems for their 9 Dekalb Avenue skyscraper job, a 1,066 foot-tall, 73-story building in Brooklyn, NY, and anticipates its use on their up and coming 995-foot-tall, mixed-use skyscraper, located at 520 Fifth Avenue, in Midtown, Manhattan, NYC.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) estimates approximately 225,000 cranes are in operation across the country on any given day. All crane operators and workers on sites where cranes are used are at risk for crane-related injuries and fatalities, more than 250,000 individuals nationwide.

"The New York City area is the home of the skyscraper, and at any given time has in excess of 30 tower cranes erected," said Patrick Murphy, CEO, Trident. "Looking at our own risk assessment matrix identifies crane operations as an inherently dangerous activity. Taking the man out of the pick-and-drop zone during dynamic movements only makes sense. Once the industry sees the efficiency and safety value of the VLN system, we anticipate widespread adoption."

The VLN is a remotely-operated, suspended load system that allows crane operation crews the precision control to orient their lifts without being in the critical path of the load. The system dynamically adjusts to load sizes, crane movement, and wind conditions, allowing high-precision lifts in the most challenging environments. However, Murphy underscores the following features as particularly valuable to his construction teams:

Self-contained—no field maintenance required.

Ease of use—within five minutes, Trident's riggers were having load placement contests on their training day.

In addition, Trident will be an exclusive reseller of the Vita Load Navigator and represent New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

"Construction companies operating cranes—especially on New York City skyscrapers—must use all available technology to help keep their workers safe," said Caleb Carr, CEO, Vita. "Trident is a progressive organization that puts the safety of their workers first. We are proud to know that our VLN system will enhance Trident's safety measures and look forward to expanding our relationship."

About Trident

Trident General Contracting, founded in December 2017 is an Open-Shop Concrete Foundation and Concrete Super-Structure contractor based in Bronx, New York. With more than 50 years of combined industry experience and a team of professionals with over $300 million in completed construction work, Trident strives to be on-time, on-budget, delivering high-quality work. Trident uses leading-edge construction technology combined with good old-fashioned hard work to realize clients' goals and expectations. For more information, please visit www.trident.construction .

About Vita Inclinata

Vita Inclinata was founded on the belief that lack of technology should never be the difference between life and death for rescue crews, crane operators, and patients. Vita's mission of "Building technology that brings people home–every time!" drives it to do everything possible to save human lives. It achieves that by creating innovative load stabilization technology, providing safer tools to prevent occupational injuries, and by making a positive impact on the workers, families, and patients in said industries.

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc. includes Vita Aerospace and Vita Industrial. Vita Inclinata has additional offices in Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co

