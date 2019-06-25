Trident Seafoods & Louis Kemp Brand Announce High-Profile Partnership With Nancy Fuller, Star Of Food Network's Farmhouse Rules

"It is with sheer pleasure that I announce my partnership with Louis Kemp Crab Delights. This family business has the values, integrity and quality of what I believe in," says Fuller. "Louis Kemp Crab Delights is a product designed with nutrition and well as versatility in mind, and appeals to many people, in many great tasting recipes – some of which I have been making for years. I'm proud to be a spokesperson for this great brand made with Wild Alaska Pollock, which is the most sustainable fish on the planet."

In addition to hosting Food Network's Farmhouse Rules, Fuller's career highlights include being a judge on the network's hit series Holiday Baking Championship & Spring Baking Championship, plus numerous TV show appearances including Dr. Oz, Rachel Ray, The Chew and the Today Show. Her cookbook, Farmhouse Rules, has made numerous best-selling lists.

"Nancy is our kind of person – she is a genuine, authentic and embodies the spirit of our Louis Kemp brand," says Mike Campanile, Trident's senior marketing manager, consumer brands. "We are excited to welcome Nancy to the Trident family, and look forward to her helping bring recipe innovation and creativity – as well as new consumers – to the surimi seafood category."

Look for updates on the Louis Kemp and Fuller brand partnership at www.louiskemp.com and on the brand's social channels; Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

About Louis Kemp:

Louis Kemp is a proud member of the Trident Seafoods family of brands. Founded in 1973, Trident Seafoods is a vertically integrated harvester, processor and marketer of seafood from Alaska. The company operates a fleet of more than 40 vessels, including floating processors, catcher-processors, fishing boats and support vessels, and it partners with hundreds of independent fishermen. Trident's onshore facilities include processing plants in more than a dozen Alaska communities. Additionally, it operates value added facilities in the states of Washington, Minnesota and Georgia. Aligned with its mission to make "fish the food of the future" it is proud to offer the finest sustainable Wild-caught Alaska Seafood to its broad range of customers which include food service distributors, chain restaurants, retailers and club stores. Internationally, Trident has made significant investments in value added operations and sales networks leveraging these global opportunities to return the utmost value to our stakeholders.

