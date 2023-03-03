Trident Trust Extends US Fund Services Footprint to Texas

Representative Office in Houston Adds to National Coverage

HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Trust has continued its US expansion with the opening of a fund services representative office in Houston, Texas. The move is driven by increasing demand from existing and prospective alternative asset clients in the state, giving them a dedicated point of contact on the ground.

Experienced fund accountant, Chelsea Harrington, has relocated to Houston from Trident Trust's 130-strong fund services hub in Atlanta to open the new office. Trident's presence in Texas means that it now offers fund services out of four US locations, with representative offices already in place in New York and Miami.

Trident Trust serves clients across the US from the East Coast to the West Coast, and further similar office openings are planned over the coming months to increase local market presence in key domestic fund centres.

"We focus on building long-term partnerships with our clients, which means we need to make sure our people are where our clients need them," comments Dan Smith, head of Trident Trust's US fund services operations.

"Putting boots on the ground in Texas was important to us to ensure that our existing clients, as well as the wider funds community in the state, had a real person they could meet and build a trusted relationship with over time."

About Trident Trust

Founded in 1978, Trident Trust is a leading independent provider of corporate, trust and fund administration services to the financial services sector worldwide, employing over 900 staff across a global footprint that spans Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East.

We provide a comprehensive range of services to hedge funds, private equity and venture capital funds, real estate funds, asset managers, private banks, family offices and high net worth individuals.

Our consistent service excellence has been recognized by 11 awards in the last six years from highly respected industry magazine Global Custodian, including twice being named Fund Administrator of the Year.

