Trident Trust Recognised for Best Client Service for Hedge Funds at the Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards

Trident Trust

30 Nov, 2023, 15:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 November, Global Custodian magazine awarded Trident Trust 'Best Client Service for Hedge Funds' at its prestigious annual Industry Leaders Awards, which recognise the industry's best performers in prime brokerage and fund administration. The award is Trident Trust's 12th award from Global Custodian in the last 7 years. Trident Trust was also shortlisted in three other categories: Hedge Fund Administrator of the Year, Private Equity Administration – Client Service, and Private Equity Reporting.

The win follows four other fund services awards for Trident Trust this year: 'Best Fund Administrator - Investment Funds' at the Africa Global Funds Awards, 'Best Administrator – Overall' at the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards, 'Best Administrator – Digital Assets' at the Hedgeweek European Awards and 'Best Fund Administrator – Digital Assets' at the inaugural Malta Fintech & Cryptocurrency Awards.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Global Custodian, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, who consistently strive to provide the highest quality service to our clients," comments Dan Smith, Trident's head of US fund services.

"Our specialist fund administration team supports a diverse portfolio of over 700 hedge, private equity and digital asset funds worldwide. In a fast-evolving space, we continue to invest in people, processes and technology in order to maintain our market-leading position."

If you would like to learn more about our fund services in the United States, please contact Dan Smith at [email protected] or visit www.tridenttrust.com.

