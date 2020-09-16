TridentCare to Provide COVID-19 Testing

SPARKS, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TridentCare, the largest portable diagnostic company in the United States serving multiple healthcare and commercial markets, announces support of Adventist Health and the El Concilio Community with on-site COVID-19 testing. Test collections will be conducted on Sept. 18-20, 2020, at the San Joaquin Fair Grounds in Stockton, California.

"We are thrilled to be working with Adventist Health and El Concilio to ensure that the Central Valley communities of hard-working individuals and their families have access to COVID-19 testing. Access to testing, especially in traditionally underserved and vulnerable communities, is critical to recovery," said Allison Stackpole, Vice President of TridentCare.

"We are excited to bring this opportunity for no-cost testing in San Joaquin County," said Daniel Wolcott, President of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital. "We continue to see that Latinos are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. This kind of testing can reach our neighbors who are most in need and give us an opportunity to provide resources and reduce the rate of infection close to home."

TridentCare offers mobile, on-site COVID-19 Testing, Infection Control Services, Digital Imaging, Laboratory and Vascular services, as well as Nurse Practitioner, Telehealth and At-Home services, all under one national umbrella.

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare provides a total clinical services solution serving the post-acute and non-acute care market, delivering diagnostic services at our customers' locations. Each day the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, imaging, and nurse practitioner services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Deborah Shelton

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 443-662-4010, ext. 76057

SOURCE TridentCare