Trident/Stitch Awarded 3 Solar Construction Projects Totaling 27MWdc

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the award of three Solar Construction Projects for a Prominent Energy Company totaling approximately 27MWdc.

Trident EPC and Stitch Solutions, in a joint partnership dedicated to delivering energy infrastructure projects in North America by providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction for turnkey projects in Renewable Energy, including Solar, Battery Storage, Hydrogen, Carbon Recapture, Biofuel to CHP, are excited to announce their pivotal role in the award and executing of three photovoltaic construction projects across the central United States. These projects represent a significant stride in our commitment to sustainable practices, our dedication to energy transition, and our contribution to a greener future.

These projects underscore our commitment to environmental sustainability. These projects will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to a more sustainable energy landscape as well as supporting our client's goal of advancing low carbon energy availability. Trident and Stitch are proud to bring their expertise to the table and collaborate with the Client and other esteemed partners in the solar industry to ensure the successful implementation of these projects. We will uphold the highest standards of environmental sustainability, safety, and quality throughout the construction process.

"Trident is honored to take the lead on these solar construction projects, showcasing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions," said Scott Hodges, President of Trident EPC. "These initiatives reflect our dedication to environmental stewardship and innovation. We are confident that our work on these projects will contribute significantly to the green energy landscape."

The solar construction projects are scheduled to commence this year, with completion anticipated by Q4, 2024.

"In an era where energy diversification is of paramount importance, we are proud to be entrusted with these three solar projects that support the transition to clean energy sources and align with our dedication to corporate responsibility." said Mike Tomadakis, Founder of Stitch Humanity.

