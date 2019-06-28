TridentUSA Health Services and Consulate Health Care Announce Long-Term Agreement

SPARKS, Md., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TridentUSA Health Services and Consulate Health Care announced a long-term partnership agreement today to extend Trident's radiology, ultrasound and laboratory services to all 140 of Consulate Health Care's Senior Care facilities nationwide. The parties have also agreed to collaborate on the development of products and services to help reduce cost, increase efficiencies and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

"As the sixth largest provider in the nation and the largest in the State of Florida, we are constantly striving to bring innovative technologies and compassionate care to the patients we serve. This partnership supports our goal of reducing avoidable acute care readmissions by significantly enhancing our clinical offerings to our patients," said Chris Bryson, CEO, Consulate Health Care.

"We are combining our efforts as two national leaders in the industry to develop new clinical programs beneficial to the sub-acute and rehabilitative senior services market. Together, we remain focused on providing exceptional patient care, today and in the future," said Andrei Soran, CEO, TridentUSA Health Services.

Consulate Health Care is a national leading provider of senior healthcare services, specializing in post-acute care offering services ranging from comprehensive short-term rehabilitation and transitional care to Alzheimer's and dementia care. www.consulatehealthcare.com

With net revenues exceeding $450M and more than 5,300 employees serving customers in 36 states, TridentUSA Health Services (tridentusahealth.com) provides a total clinical services solution serving the post-acute care market, delivering diagnostic services wherever patients are located. Each month, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, imaging, and nurse practitioner services to hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide. In 2018, the company launched its streamlined digital order, delivery and tracking technology platform, TridentConnect. TridentUSA Health Services has a strategic alliance with the leading national provider of teleradiology services, Rely Radiology. www.tridentusahealth.com

TridentUSA Health Services Consulate Health Care Sparks, MD Maitland, FL Contact Information: Contact Information: Glenn Christenson Jennifer Trapp glenn.christenson@tridentusahealth.com jennifer.l.trapp@consulatehc.com Ph: 443-662-4101 ext. 76269 Ph: 407-215-2337

