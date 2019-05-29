TridentUSA Health Services Continues to Restructure Executive Leadership - Appoints Jane Pike-Benton as Vice President, Home Health Strategy

SPARKS, Md., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TridentUSA Health Services today announced the appointment of Jane Pike-Benton, MS, RN to the position of Vice President, Home Health Strategy. Ms. Pike-Benton joined TridentUSA Health Services in February 2019 to lead its TridentCare at Home team.

"I am thrilled to lead this effort for TridentUSA Health Services as we expand our patient-centered approach and the opportunity to serve seniors and others in the comforts of their own home. We are already in eight markets with dedicated infrastructure and teams collaborating with physicians, home health and hospice agencies and other value-based care providers in providing their patients with same-day mobile diagnostic services," said Ms. Pike-Benton. "We are undergoing rapid expansion across the US. Home-based healthcare services are important to patients and their families who choose to heal at home, and often age in place. TridentCare at Home is a natural extension, given we travel to wherever the patient calls home."

"TridentUSA Health Services is executing its plan towards sustainable growth as it adds dedicated staffing and infrastructure to its TridentCare at Home business," said Andrei Soran, Chief Executive Officer, TridentUSA Health Services. "As the company continues to serve assisted living communities, long-term acute care, skilled nursing facilities and continuing care retirement communities, Ms. Pike-Benton will lead the TridentCare at Home team and will serve as a key member and clinical leader of TridentUSA's Executive Team."

Ms. Pike-Benton, who will also serve as Co-Chief Clinical Officer for the company, brings nearly 25 years of clinical and post-acute care experience most recently at Tenet Healthcare in Dallas where she developed integrated preferred provider networks, and previously as Executive Vice President Home Health and Transitions in Care for Vanguard Health Systems in Nashville, TN. She was a key speaker at the National Association for Home Care & Hospice Annual Meeting for three years in a row, has presented at many industry-related events and has been published in multiple medical periodicals.

With net revenues exceeding $450M and more than 5,600 employees serving customers in 36 states, TridentUSA Health Services (tridentusahealth.com) provides a total clinical services solution serving the post-acute care market, delivering diagnostic services wherever patients are located. Each month, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, imaging, and nurse practitioner services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. In 2018, the company launched its streamlined digital order, delivery and tracking system, TridentConnect. TridentUSA Health Services has a strategic alliance with the leading national provider of teleradiology services, Rely Radiology.

