TridentUSA Health Services Enhances Strategic Partnerships, Adds New Market Segments to Sales Operation. Appoints Jim Rockenbach to New Chief Sales Officer Position

SPARKS, Md., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TridentUSA Health Services today announced the addition of a new strategic partnership acquisition strategy and diversified market segment sales approach to its sales operation. Under the leadership of Jim Rockenbach, who was appointed to the newly created position of Chief Sales Officer earlier in the year, the company has implemented sales strategies to acquire new customers across all lines of service offerings and to diversify the company into new market opportunities to build longer term recurring revenue.

"TridentUSA Health Services is the only national provider of high-quality clinical services delivered wherever our patients are, by offering a broad portfolio of services by an expert team of medical professionals and supported by innovative and technologically advanced processes," said Andrei Soran, Chief Executive Officer, TridentUSA Health Services. "In his new role, Jim will lead the sales organization toward implementing sales and partnership initiatives to drive the company's continued success in our existing market, while also leveraging our technology and mobility platforms to serve new clients in new markets."

"My goal is to lead our exceptional sales team to a new level in this ever-changing healthcare environment, by delivering a patient-centric approach to our customer and partnership acquisition strategy," said Rockenbach. "I am delighted to be part of the TridentUSA Health Services team, as we continue to deliver industry-leading service and technology solutions to our customers and patients wherever they are."

Rockenbach has over thirty years of leadership experience in the health care, pharmacy, software and technology industries, formulating winning sales and partner strategies to maximize business performance. Specifically, his experience in developing effective sales organizations and leadership teams was instrumental in the acquisition of multiple companies by public enterprises.

With net revenues exceeding $450M and more than 5,600 employees serving customers in 36 states, TridentUSA Health Services (tridentusahealth.com) provides a total clinical services solution serving the post-acute care market, delivering diagnostic services wherever patients are located. Each month, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, imaging, and nurse practitioner services to hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide. In 2018, the company launched its streamlined digital order, delivery and tracking technology platform, TridentConnect. TridentUSA Health Services has a strategic alliance with the leading national provider of teleradiology services, Rely Radiology.

