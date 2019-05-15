TridentUSA Health Services Restructures Leadership Team, Appoints Industry Veteran Traci Bowen as Chief Human Resources Officer

SPARKS, Md., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TridentUSA Health Services today announced the appointment of Traci Bowen to the position of Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Bowen joined TridentUSA Health Services in November 2018 as part of a reorganization of the executive team as it proceeds through an ordered corporate restructuring.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with TridentUSA Health Services as we seek sustainable growth over the long-term and expand into additional markets to ensure a diverse portfolio," said Ms. Bowen. "We understand the importance of our employees in developing strong working relationships with our customers and most importantly, the patients we serve. The focus on our people along with our efforts to streamline our operations, restructure our debt, strengthen our balance sheet, and improve our revenue cycle and cash flow have already put us on the path to efficient and long-term growth."

TridentUSA Health Services is on a path towards sustainable growth as it becomes a single entity recognized for its ability to deliver the highest quality of services to its diverse base of customers, including assisted living communities, long-term acute care and skilled nursing facilities, continuing care retirement communities and patients at home. Ms. Bowen will be an integral part of this effort as acquiring and maintaining talent will be one of the most critical pieces to ensure the success of TridentUSA Health Services and optimal patient outcomes.

Ms. Bowen brings nearly 30 years of human resource experience primarily in the health services industry to TridentUSA Health Services. She most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer for the OB Hospitalist Group in Greenville, SC where she focused on talent acquisition and retention. Previously, Ms. Bowen was Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Adeptus Health in Lewisville, TX, where she led efforts to recruit nearly 4,000 employees to staff new facilities in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Louisiana and Ohio.

With net revenues exceeding $450M and more than 5,600 employees serving customers in 38 states, TridentUSA Health Services (tridentusahealth.com) provides a total clinical services solution serving the post-acute care market, delivering diagnostic services wherever patients are located. Each month, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular, imaging, and nurse practitioner services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. In 2018, the company launched its streamlined digital order, delivery and tracking system, TridentConnect. TridentUSA Health Services has a strategic alliance with the leading national provider of teleradiology services, Rely Radiology.

Contact Information: Glenn Christenson

glenn.christenson@tridentusahealth.com

Ph: 443-662-4101 ext. 76269

SOURCE TridentUSA Health Services

Related Links

http://tridentusahealth.com

