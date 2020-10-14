Tridiuum and AbleTo Partner to Guide Behavioral Health Patients to Cost-Effective Treatments

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, and AbleTo, a market leading provider of virtual, outcomes-based behavioral healthcare, today announced a new collaboration to use their combined expertise in data and measurement to guide patients to the cost-effective care. While access to mental health care is critical, as 60 percent of Americans with mental health needs are not getting the care they need, access alone is not enough anymore. Good behavioral health care should also be high quality and deliver quantifiable outcomes. The new relationship, which will impact a high volume of patients starting with patients insured by a plan in Northern California, represents a groundbreaking first for the world of behavioral health with its end-to-end use of measurement-based care to assess patients before treatment, upon intake, and consistently monitor outcomes through the course of treatment.

To most effectively allocate finite resources of behavioral health providers, Tridiuum will employ their Behavioral Health Index (BHI), a standardized measurement of each patient's behavioral health severity, to serve as the foundation for patient screenings. BHI is a critical metric for systematically capturing behavioral health data and measuring it against validated population data so that 'norms' can be defined by patient segments. This technique ensures that the appropriate patients are referred to AbleTo's suite of virtual, evidence-based, time-bound programs efficiently and effectively after the initial measurement-based screening.

"At Tridiuum, we firmly believe not only that every patient deserves the best care, but also that time is of the essence for patients in need. Connecting patients with services as quickly as possible improves patient engagement and increases the likelihood that patients will stay in treatment," said Mark Redlus, CEO for Tridiuum. "That's why the relationship with AbleTo is such a breakthrough for Tridiuum, our healthcare delivery network partners, and patients who are struggling."

Once referred to AbleTo, patients meet one-on-one with a highly-trained licensed therapist, who works to understand their needs, set goals and personalize the treatment plan. The 8-week structured, protocol-based clinical treatments are grounded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), so patients learn lifelong skills and techniques for lasting results. Adhering to rigorous standards, AbleTo measures outcomes that demonstrate improvement in depression, stress and anxiety symptoms, workplace productivity, medication non-adherence and in-patient hospitalizations.

"Our team is driven by a shared mission to deliver high-quality care with measurable outcomes to all of the patients we serve," said Trip Hofer, CEO of AbleTo. "We're pleased to work with Tridiuum and our healthcare delivery network partners to help more patients with our evidence-based, personalized treatment programs – and we're confident that these joint efforts will improve the overall health and lower the costs of care for millions of patients."

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. Almost 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 6,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit https://tridiuum.com.

About AbleTo

AbleTo is a pioneer in delivering structured, high-quality and high-impact mental health care to people when and where they need help most. The company's dynamic suite of solutions leverage data and analytics to align each person's unique needs with a highly personalized program that offers the right blend of human and digital support. A nation-wide network of trusted providers, skilled in clinically rigorous treatment, deliver this tailored care through a remote platform that is backed by a decade of experience. AbleTo's outcomes-focused approach is proven to improve both behavioral and physical health and lower overall medical costs. For more information, visit AbleTo at www.ableto.com and follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

