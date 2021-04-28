Tridiuum and NOCD Partner to Diagnose OCD Patients Faster and Accelerate Access to Clinically Proven Treatment

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum , the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, and NOCD , the leading provider for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), today announced a first-of-its kind partnership to support individuals suffering from OCD. The new partnership focuses on identifying more patients with OCD to diagnose them correctly faster and with less effort. The integrated approach will guide patients to NOCD's therapy, which is clinically proven to reduce impairment and distress from OCD symptoms in 90 percent of patients.

NOCD

According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control, 35 percent of the adult U.S. population experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression in March 2021. However, for a portion of those respondents the core problem that they are suffering from is OCD, which affects 1 in 40 people, rather than an anxiety disorder, and therefore requires different therapy and treatment options – without which, their symptoms can actually worsen with the development of comorbidities and become more debilitating.

OCD is widely misunderstood and due to the complexity of the condition it is often misdiagnosed. For payers and providers this often results in a hidden population of complex OCD patients with high levels of unnecessary utilization and poor outcomes. For example, it typically takes an average of 14 to 17 years for individuals with OCD to get the proper treatment—and the profound ramifications of misdiagnosis are both dangerous and costly. Untreated individuals with OCD are 10 times more likely to die from suicide than those in the general population and about 25 to 40 percent of these patients develop substance use disorders. NOCD is designed to change this experience through their specialized network of licensed therapist that are specifically trained in Exposure Response Prevention (ERP) therapy, which is the clinically recommended best practice for treatment. NOCD has consistently shown clinical outcome improvement of their patients, while typically using 50 percent less therapist time than standard.

"At Tridiuum, we're passionate about changing lives by both helping patients to get the right care at the right time and reducing barriers to treatment that impede or delay recovery," said Mark Redlus, CEO for Tridiuum. "We're proud to partner with NOCD to enable even more patients to access the specialized care that they need to feel better and live better for many years to come."

Tridiuum works with leading health plans and providers to provide easy access to care and referrals for outside providers that can help expand their capacity and measure effectiveness. NOCD partners with insurance plans to make care both accessible and affordable. Inside the NOCD platform, patients can do live video sessions with a licensed ERP therapist and get support between sessions from self-help tools and peer communities.

"We're excited to partner with Tridiuum to reach more people with OCD who are suffering in silence," said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of NOCD. "The reality is that OCD debilitates the lives of millions of people in the U.S. but what's even more troubling is that many continue to suffer through years of misdiagnosis when they could receive proper care. Our partnership with Tridiuum is another step in our strategy in getting patients with serious mental illnesses to the right care, at the right time and in the right setting to treat the whole person."

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. Almost 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 6,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day. To learn more, visit https://tridiuum.com .

About NOCD Inc.

NOCD (www.nocd.com) is the leading telehealth provider for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). We help people reclaim their lives with clinically proven OCD treatment, by removing barriers to OCD care, and by reducing the stigma associated with OCD. Our innovative telehealth platform lets members quickly access our national network of licensed therapists who specialize in Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), the "gold standard" for OCD treatment. Working together with our therapists, patients, health plans, providers, and employers, we are improving the lives of people with OCD. Please visit our website for more information about NOCD.

