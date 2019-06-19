Tridiuum Leader Cori McMahon Appointed to CMS Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the leading provider of digital health solutions for accelerating behavioral and medical care integration, today announced Cori McMahon, Vice President for Clinical Services, has been named to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education (APOE). The panel advises the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the CMS Administrator on education and outreach opportunities pertaining to Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Cori McMahon, Psy.D., VP, Clinical Services, Tridiuum

McMahon was selected for her expertise in the areas of behavioral health, outreach to minority and underserved communities, disease-related advocacy, and senior citizen advocacy.

"Appointing Cori to this panel demonstrates two things," said Mark Redlus, Tridiuum CEO. "First, it recognizes her incredible value as a subject matter expert as it relates to the impact of behavioral health on total health, and second, it validates the importance of a behavioral health perspective on national healthcare initiatives."

"I am so honored to be appointed to this panel," said McMahon. "As a behavioral medicine clinician, I routinely encounter Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP patients and see the impact of timely behavioral health treatment on their overall health and wellbeing. Making behavioral health a routine part of education and outreach confirms that CMS is driving a total health approach, which will deliver better quality and outcomes at lower costs."

McMahon's participation on the APOE will begin in September. She will serve a two-year term.

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum accelerates the integration of behavioral and medical care, and then takes it a step further, advancing behavioral treatment progress. The company's digital health platform, TridiuumOne, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with technical fluency. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients for valuable feedback, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking – all leading to improved outcomes. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 600 clinical facilities use the TridiuumOne platform, with more than 2,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for than 4,400 patients every day.

