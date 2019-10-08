Tridiuum Named to 'Soaring 76' List of Fastest Growing Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the leading provider of digital health solutions for accelerating behavioral and medical care integration, today announced that it ranked 13th on the "Soaring 76" list of fastest growing companies, presented by the Philadelphia Business Journal. With a revenue growth rate of 70.08% in just three years, Tridiuum earned its top spot as the only behavioral health solution provider to make the list.

"We're truly honored to be recognized among so many impressive, cutting-edge companies in the Greater Philadelphia area," says Mark Redlus, Tridiuum CEO." As our growth continues, we'll enable even more health professionals across the country to identify and treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other conditions with greater precision than ever before."

Tridiuum's cloud-hosted application assesses more than 7,000 patients per day – and counting! The resulting data fuels measurement-based care, allowing health professionals to track patient progress in real time and tailor care plans accordingly. Better measurement means better outcomes.

Companies appearing this year on the Philadelphia Business Journal's "Soaring 76" list were independently reviewed for revenue growth from 2016 through 2018 as reported in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The rankings come from the average percent change in revenue from year to year. To qualify, organizations must be headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area with revenue of $750,000 or more in 2016 and $2 million or more in 2018.

"In today's era of alternative payment models, providers are hyper-focused on outcomes, but they also need to find efficiencies in how they deliver those outcomes," Redlus says. "Our high ranking on the 'Soaring 76' and the growing list of TridiuumOne users demonstrates that Tridiuum is meeting an important market need in a way that resonates with health systems and provider practices."

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum accelerates the integration of behavioral and medical care, and then takes it a step further, advancing behavioral treatment progress. The company's digital health platform, TridiuumOne, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with technical fluency. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients for valuable feedback, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking – all leading to improved outcomes. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 700 clinical facilities use the TridiuumOne platform, with more than 4,000 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 7,000 patients every day.

CONTACT

Kathleen Hertzog

Chief Marketing Officer

Canton & Company for Tridiuum

khertzog@cantoncompany.com

763.213.9565

SOURCE Tridiuum