Tridiuum Names Mary Anne Mason to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the leading provider of digital health solutions for accelerating behavioral and medical care integration, today announced that Mary Anne Mason, a leading healthcare industry executive, has joined its Board as an Independent Director.

A successful entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience helping healthcare companies grow and scale, Mason's experience spans startups to large, publicly traded companies including Caremark, Baxter International, and Axia Health Management – widely known for the SilverSneakers Fitness Program – where she was a founding partner.

"Mary Anne's intellect and experience helping companies succeed makes her a perfect fit for Tridiuum," said Mark Redlus, Tridiuum CEO. "As a been-there-done-that entrepreneur and executive, she deeply understands the DNA of the entrepreneurial company, accelerating our ability to grow and scale."

Today, Mary Anne guides the portfolio companies of growth equity firms to tackle strategic challenges, enhance go-to-market strategy, and connect with opportunities in the market to drive growth and build value, contributing as an advisor and board member. She serves on the Board for Women Business Leaders in the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation (WBL) and also is an Operating Partner with Frontier Capital.

Tridiuum accelerates the integration of behavioral and medical care, and then takes it a step further, advancing behavioral treatment progress. The company's digital health platform, TridiuumOne, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with technical fluency. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients for valuable feedback, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking – all leading to improved outcomes. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 700 clinical facilities use the TridiuumOne platform, with more than 4,000 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 7,000 patients every day.

