Tridonic Collaborates with Enlighted on First IoT-Ready Compliant Driver

Tridonic will be showcasing the first IoT-Ready driver at Lightfair International in Chicago, Ill., from May 8-10, 2018, in booth #233 (IoT Pavilion) interacting with several systems including Enlighted's IoT Solution for smart buildings, QDIS Surveillance System, Tridonic's net4more IP-based Lighting Platform and Tridonic's BasicDIM Wireless System.

Additional IoT-Ready products will be demonstrated at the Enlighted booth #412 (Intelligent Lighting Pavilion).

Enlighted CEO Joe Costello said, "Building on this first product introduction, we will be evolving our existing sensors to the IoT-Ready standard. This announcement represents the first of many significant contributions from the IoT-Ready Alliance that will enable new technologies and speed the adoption of LED lighting and building control networks in the U.S."

Karl Jónsson, Chief Commercial Officer, Tridonic Inc. said, "With the IoT-Ready driver, we can be fully agnostic since you can use the driver with any protocol and any system that you want. We have shown integration with Tridonic's net4more platform and other systems from Tridonic and partners. For Tridonic, as an IoT solutions provider and new player in the U.S., it allows us to bring real differentiating value to the industry. Especially in the U.S., as no other standard allows bridging directly from the U.S. dominating 0-10v interface to smart IoT solutions at manufacturing time or in the field. We look forward to collaborating with Enlighted and other IoT-Ready members to create additional products based on the IoT-Ready standard for the U.S. marketplace. We also encourage other manufacturers to join us in the IoT-Ready Alliance to get access to specifications and contribute to future profiles and revisions."

Demos at Tridonic's Lightfair Booth #233 (IoT Pavilion)

Along with showcasing the new IoT-Ready drivers, Tridonic will be providing updates and progress on its popular net4more platform. Also, for installations that simply need dimming and scene programming but no diagnostics or cloud-based applications, Tridonic will be demonstrating its BasicDIM Wireless System, which is a Bluetooth-based lighting control system that works directly with a phone. It's suitable for smaller retail installations and other similarly-sized venues, as well as retrofit solutions that want light energy management and control capability, etc. For members of the media that would like to schedule an interview with Tridonic, please contact Angie Kellen, akellen@openskypr.com.

Alliances

Last year, to address the U.S. market, Tridonic co-founded with Enlighted the IoT-Ready Alliance. The IoT-Ready Alliance is an industry organization working to make it easy for all LED lighting fixtures and the buildings they are installed to be made "smart' by simply plugging in a compatible IoT sensor. Enlighted and Tridonic are working together with industry-leading organizations to establish the IoT-Ready standard.

In addition, Tridonic has been working to further evolve the Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) protocol for the European marketplace and is an active participant in the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DIIA), an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on DALI technology.

About Tridonic

Tridonic is a world-leading supplier of lighting technology, supporting its customers with intelligent hardware and software and offering the highest level of quality, reliability and energy savings. As a global driver of innovation in the field of lighting-based network technology, Tridonic develops scalable, future-oriented solutions that enable new business models for lighting manufacturers, building managers, systems integrators, planners and many other types of customers.

To promote the vision of the "Internet of Light", Tridonic relies on partnerships with other specialists. The goal is the joint development of innovative technological solutions that convert lighting systems into intelligent networks and thereby enable associated services. Its profound, technical industry expertise makes Tridonic an ideal partner for established brands and for newcomers to the market.

Tridonic is the technology company of the Zumtobel Group and is headquartered in Dornbirn, Austria. In the 2016/17 tax year, Tridonic generated sales of €377.2 million. 1,590 highly skilled employees and a worldwide sales presence in over 50 countries reflect the company's commitment to the development and deployment of new, smart and connected lighting systems.

www.tridonic.com

IoT-ReadyTM and IoT-Ready AllianceTM are trademarks of the IoT-Ready Alliance

DesignLights Consortium® and DLC® registered trademarks are the sole property of the DesignLights Consortium

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tridonic-collaborates-with-enlighted-on-first-iot-ready-compliant-driver-300632723.html

SOURCE Tridonic

Related Links

http://www.tridonic.com

