Tridonic Expands Driver Portfolio with Range of New Compact Outdoor LED Drivers

The ADVANCED outdoor series LED drivers possess a UL listing and Class P certification, which supports the design-in process on OEM sites. Lighting manufacturers that use them with their luminaire designs do not need to resubmit for UL testing and recertification, greatly reducing their product development time, cost and risk. Tridonic's world-class driver designs allow efficiency of up to 90 percent, as well as higher ambient temperature limits, and are backed by a five-year product and performance guarantee.

Tridonic's constant-current, compact outdoor 0-10V drivers provide a broad range of wattages from 12W to 120W. This wide range greatly expands the options for luminaire manufacturers to use the drivers in many different LED modules.

Developed within Tridonic's 'tried-and-tested' quality standards, the new ADVANCED outdoor series of LED drivers are 0-10V dimmable and compatible with today's lighting control systems. The constant-current drivers include over-voltage and short-circuit protection, which allows usage in dry and damp outdoor locations, and provide an industry-leading lifetime of up to 100,000 hours. The compact LED drivers are available in 12W, 20W, 25W, 40W, 50W, 75W, 96W and 120W and suitable for bollard, wall pack, cobra head, high bay, landscape and commercial fixtures for outdoor area lighting, general illumination, parking lot and street lighting applications. Also, for 12W and 20W LED drivers, phase-cut dimming is available.

Tridonic, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zumtobel Group, is listed as one of the handful of qualified component suppliers of the Philips SSL Licensing program. For more information about the program and its specific terms and conditions please go to the Philips SSL Licensing program web-site. http://philips.to/2zoDwly.

About Tridonic

Tridonic is a world-leading supplier of lighting technology, supporting its customers with intelligent hardware and software and offering the highest level of quality, reliability and energy savings. As a global driver of innovation in the field of lighting-based network technology, Tridonic develops scalable, future-oriented solutions that enable new business models for lighting manufacturers, building managers, systems integrators, planners and many other types of customers.

To promote the vision of the "Internet of Light", Tridonic relies on partnerships with other specialists. The goal is the joint development of innovative technological solutions that convert lighting systems into intelligent networks and thereby enable associated services. Its profound, technical industry expertise makes Tridonic an ideal partner for established brands and for newcomers to the market.

Tridonic is the technology company of the Zumtobel Group and is headquartered in Dornbirn, Austria. In the 2016/17 tax year, Tridonic generated sales of €377.2 million. 1,590 highly skilled employees and a worldwide sales presence in over 50 countries reflect the company's commitment to the development and deployment of new, smart and connected lighting systems.

