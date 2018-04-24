Tridonic Introduces DC-String 48V Track Lighting Technology

Ease of Use

Thanks to DC-String technology, users benefit not only from designs with local dimming convenience, called localDIM, but also from dimming with the aid of a 0-10V bridge to enable lighting control on a familiar platform for different uses in day and night applications. In the past, rail or metal-extruded track lighting systems required additional circuitry and conductors for multiple control channels and/or multi-dimming functions. With DC-String, the system cost savings comes from using two wires and conductors instead of the five conductors normally used in these track applications. And for those instances where users want to move a luminaire to another location, the hot plug allows easy and safe removal and replacement of those luminaires without having to switch off the primary power.

Flexible, Aesthetic Design

DC-String technology offers OEMs unique options for luminaire design and miniaturisation. Tridonic has now ensured that spotlights and track heads will make a positive design impression because there is no visible track box. Ultimately, the benefits come from optimized light output, as well as miniaturization and aesthetic design capabilities that are ideal for lighting applications in retail, hospitality, art galleries, museums and residential niches. Click on the link to view the short video showcasing the flexible, aesthetic design capabilities of Tridonic's DC-String technology: http://bit.ly/2zovryD.

Central Driver for Multiple LED Light Sources

With DC-String, Tridonic's ingenuity reorganizes power supply performance and signal transmission for LED spotlight and track lighting applications. The central AC/DC driver efficiently supplies 48V power to multiple luminaire bodies. This efficient design is maximized due to the DC board both supplying the LED module with its required power and serving as a control interface, all done in a small package with big performance.

About Tridonic

Tridonic is a world-leading supplier of lighting technology, supporting its customers with intelligent hardware and software and offering the highest level of quality, reliability and energy savings. As a global driver of innovation in the field of lighting-based network technology, Tridonic develops scalable, future-oriented solutions that enable new business models for lighting manufacturers, building managers, systems integrators, planners and many other types of customers.

To promote the vision of the "Internet of Light", Tridonic relies on partnerships with other specialists. The goal is the joint development of innovative technological solutions that convert lighting systems into intelligent networks and thereby enable associated services. Its profound, technical industry expertise makes Tridonic an ideal partner for established brands and for newcomers to the market.

Tridonic is the technology company of the Zumtobel Group and is headquartered in Dornbirn, Austria. In the 2016/17 tax year, Tridonic generated sales of €377.2 million. 1,590 highly skilled employees and a worldwide sales presence in over 50 countries reflect the company's commitment to the development and deployment of new, smart and connected lighting systems.

www.tridonic.com

