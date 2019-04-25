Tridonic Simplifies Wireless Lighting Control in the US

DORNBIRN, Austria, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridonic's basicDIM Wireless control technology provides an intuitive path towards wireless luminaire communication. The control system simplifies the configuration of lighting controls, while providing energy savings for office and classroom environments. Two Casambi Ready wireless modules and a 5DP sensor, along with the basicDIM Wireless intuitive interface are now available for the U.S. LED lighting market.

Tridonic's basicDIM Wireless technology is the ideal solution for updating conventional lighting without requiring any additional wiring or construction. Conveniently controlled via Bluetooth, switching on and off as well as dimming functions are just as simple as grouping luminaires and creating lighting settings. Ideally suitable for office buildings or classrooms, each room and zone benefits from the system's easy-to-use and multi-functional intelligence. The Casambi Ready technology enables energy savings in open-plan offices, design flexibility for conference rooms, personalized lighting for one- to two-person offices and the control to illuminate spaces with a soft or energizing light.

Flexible system thanks to diverse range of components

The basis for the wireless light management is formed by the luminaire with the LED module, a driver and one of the basicDIM Wireless modules. Optional sensor integration allows for automated adjustment of the lighting. Luminaire control is performed with Tridonic's intuitive user interface or with the free 4remote BT app on an Android or iOS smartphone.

The basicDIM Wireless 0-10V 2CH is equipped with two configurable 0(1)-10V output channels and is therefore able to handle different applications like Tunable White, direct/indirect luminaires and dimmable luminaires. Tridonic's two Casambi Ready wireless modules and 5DP sensor form the basis to the basicDIM Wireless portfolio. Due to their compact size, both the passive and constant-voltage basicDIM Wireless modules can be easily integrated into existing lighting installations.

"For Bluetooth-based communication between luminaires, Tridonic bolstered its basicDIM Wireless portfolio by introducing two new Casambi Ready wireless modules and 5DP sensor," said Paul A. Montesino LC, Product Director Americas, Tridonic USA. "Casambi Ready control technology allows for versatile interaction with all the luminaires in a room, either by using the free 4remote BT app or the user interface. The basicDIM Wireless modules can be easily and flexibly integrated into existing systems and with the addition of sensors, can offer considerable potential energy savings for offices and classrooms. We are happy to bring this wireless control capability to the U.S. market."

Constant-voltage basicDIM Wireless module PWM CV 4CH

Up to four channels can be switched and dimmed using Bluetooth—for example, four linear Tridonic LLE FLEX strips or even completely different constant-voltage LED modules. With this module, existing LED strips can be easily dimmed without the need for additional DALI lines or drivers. The maximum output current is 6 Amps, which can be split among the four channels.

Passive basicDIM Wireless module 0-10V 2CH

This passive module can be integrated in luminaires that are not equipped with basicDIM Wireless drivers. Using Bluetooth technology, the wireless module connects the luminaires without the need for an external gateway. It can also be linked to the new 5DP basicDIM Wireless sensor to detect room occupancy and ambient light in network control.

5DP basicDIM Wireless sensor

The new wireless sensor offers daylight-dependent lighting control and room occupancy detection. It has been designed for network control of open-plan offices, training and presentation rooms as well as corridors, passageways and garages.

You are invited to attend Tridonic's booth where it will be showcasing the basicDIM Wireless portfolio. Go to booth #4039 in the IoT Pavilion during LIGHTFAIR International 2019, May 21-23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also at the booth will be a live demo using Tridonic's companionSUITE software tools to program LED drivers via NFC technology in the production line. Stop by to learn more.

About Tridonic

Tridonic is a world-leading supplier of lighting technology, supporting its customers with intelligent hardware and software and offering the highest level of quality, reliability and energy savings. As a global driver of innovation in the field of lighting-based network technology, Tridonic develops scalable, future-oriented solutions that enable new business models for lighting manufacturers, building managers, systems integrators, planners and many other types of customer.

To promote the vision of the "Internet of Light", Tridonic relies on partnerships with other specialists. The goal is the joint development of innovative technological solutions that convert lighting systems into intelligent networks and thereby enable associated services. Its profound, technical industry expertise makes Tridonic an ideal partner for established brands and for newcomers to the market.

Tridonic is the technology company of the Zumtobel Group and is headquartered in Dornbirn, Austria. In the 2017/18 tax year, Tridonic generated sales of € 352.7 million. 1,690 highly skilled employees and a worldwide sales presence in over 50 countries provide the basis for developing and launching new, smart and connected lighting systems.

www.tridonic.com

