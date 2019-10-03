TriEagle Energy Gives Entire Year of Free Electricity to Houston Dynamo Fans

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriEagle Energy is giving a year of free electricity to seven lucky Houston Dynamo fans. These fans, who entered online or enrolled in the company's "Power2Win" electricity plan, will be recognized at the final Houston Dynamo match of the season against the LA Galaxy at BBVA Stadium on Sunday, October 6.

With a value of nearly $1750, or $145 worth of free power every month, winners are thrilled to put that money to work elsewhere.

"I still can't believe it's true," said Houston Dynamo fan and sweepstakes winner, Stephanie Henry. "We will use money we would have spent on electricity to take an epic family vacation!"

Contestants entered the sweepstakes by selecting the TriEagle Energy "Power2Win" plan or completed an entry form at a stadium kiosk or online. Participants received two Dynamo tickets, Dynamo t-shirts and a chance to win free electricity each time the Dynamo won a home game.

"We're proud to create new ways for our customers to connect with their power provider and their favorite team," said John Smith, Director of Partnerships and Alliances for TriEagle Energy. "Sweepstakes like Power2Win is just one of the perks of being a TriEagle Energy customer."

TriEagle Energy is proud to be the Official Electricity Provider of the Houston Dynamo, Dash, and BBVA Stadium.

WHEN: Sunday, October 6

3:00 p.m. – kickoff time



WHERE: BBVA Stadium

2200 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003

About TriEagle Energy

TriEagle Energy is a Texas-based retail energy provider offering electricity service to residential and commercial customers. With innovative products, outstanding customer service, and transparent pricing, thousands have entrusted their power needs to TriEagle since 2003. TriEagle is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business and an active member of the Retail Energy Supply Association (RESA). Visit trieagleenergy.com and vistraenergy.com for additional information. TriEagle Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST). REP #10064

About the Houston Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo are a Major League Soccer club that has won two MLS Cup championships, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 13 seasons and has qualified to represent the United States in international competition seven times. The Dynamo have advanced to the Conference Championship series seven times in 13 years, the most of any Major League Soccer team since 2006; and the club's 33 playoff games are tied for the most in MLS over that time span. The team trains on the Champions' Field at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and plays at BBVA Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, log on to HoustonDynamo.com or call (713) 276-7500.

Media

Jenny Lyon

214-875-8004

Media.Relations@vistraenergy.com

www.twitter.com/txuenergy

www.youtube.com/txuenergy

www.facebook.com/txuenergy

SOURCE TriEagle Energy

Related Links

http://trieagleenergy.com

