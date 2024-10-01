TriEye and HLJ Unveil Joint SWIR Sensing and Imaging Solution Powered by 1135nm VCSEL

Advanced collaborative approach demonstrating CMOS-based SWIR sensors and novel 1135nm VCSEL technology, unlocking new possibilities for high-performance, scalable imaging solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriEye, pioneer of the world's ﬁrst cost-effective, mass-market Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology, and HLJ Technology, a global leader in VCSEL and photodiode solutions for consumer electronics, optical connectivity, and automotive markets, announced today the joint demonstration of a groundbreaking VCSEL-powered SWIR sensing and imaging solution.

The collaboration has produced a demonstrator delivering the most cost-effective SWIR imaging solution. By combining TriEye's state-of-the-art Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensor with HLJ's innovative 1135nm vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) technology, the partnership ensures a solution that balances cost, eye-safety, and performance. Leveraging high-volume, scalable manufacturing platforms, these technologies provide cost-effective solutions for both consumer and industrial market demands.

This system highlights the capabilities of the TES200, TriEye's new CMOS-based SWIR image sensor, noted for its high sensitivity and resolution. Designed to enable SWIR imaging in various industries, including industrial machine vision, robotics, and consumer electronics, this solution represents a significant step forward in mass-market SWIR imaging technology.

Complementing this, HLJ Technology introduces its state-of-the-art 1135nm high-power VCSEL product, produced using its high volume 6-inch GaAs fabrication line. This provides the most cost-effective SWIR laser solution while providing the benefits of eye-safety and environmental immunity.

"HLJ is delighted to join forces with TriEye in this groundbreaking initiative. Our 1135nm VCSEL product, when combined with TriEye's exceptional SWIR sensor, represents a significant advancement in imaging and illumination solutions," said Ted Lee, CEO of HLJ. "This collaboration is more than just a technological achievement; it represents our shared vision of providing the industry with a more cost-effective, eye-safe, and efficient solution for consumer and industrial applications."

"Our mission at TriEye has always been to push the boundaries of SWIR technology and make it more accessible to the wider market. This collaboration with HLJ, combining our SWIR sensor with their 1135nm VCSEL technology, is a clear reflection of that goal," said Avi Bakal, CEO of TriEye. "Welcoming a key laser partner into our SWIR sensing ecosystem enables us to unlock new applications and markets, empowering industries to leverage SWIR imaging in ways that were previously out of reach."

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of the world's-ﬁrst CMOS-based Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) image sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye's breakthrough technology enables HD SWIR imaging and accurate deterministic 3D sensing in all weather and ambient lighting conditions. The company's semiconductor and photonics technology enabled the development of the SEDAR (Spectrum Enhanced Detection And Ranging) platform, which allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information, while reducing expenditure up to 100x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.trieye.tech

About HLJ

Founded in 2001, HLJ Technology is a pioneer in Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) technology, becoming the first company in Taiwan to design and manufacture VCSELs. As a global leader, we have shipped nearly 2 billion VCSELs for high-volume applications in consumer electronics, automotive, optical communications, and industrial sectors. Our state-of-the-art facilities in Hsinchu, Taiwan, include a 6-inch GaAs and 4-inch InP fabrication plant. With a diverse product portfolio and close ties within the compound semiconductor and high-tech ecosystem, HLJ Technology continues to drive innovation and detector technologies worldwide. For more information, visit www.hlj.com.tw

