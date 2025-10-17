TriEye Unveils the Future of Tactical Vision at AUSA Washington

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leap for military vehicle technology, TriEye, the pioneer of the world's first CMOS-based Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing solutions, will integrate TriEye's revolutionary technology into leading military mobility solutions provider's, AM General's, MIMIC-V light tactical truck for special operations. The vehicle is on display this week at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, booth #6941, Hall D, where attendees can view what could be the world's first SWIR-enabled combat vehicle.

Seeing Beyond the Visible for the Warfighter

The battlefield is unforgiving, and visibility can be the difference between mission success and failure. Traditional sensors struggle with adverse conditions like fog, dust, darkness, and smoke. TriEye's groundbreaking, cost-effective CMOS-based SWIR technology is designed to overcome these challenges, delivering high-resolution imaging and 3D depth perception where standard cameras are blinded.

Integrating this enhanced vision capability into an AM General tactical vehicle platform would offer unprecedented situational awareness, potentially giving troops a critical advantage across the entire spectrum of military operations.

"We are continuously seeking the next generation of technology to enhance the situational awareness of Warfighters for mission success," said Darrell Duckworth, Executive Direction of Business Development. "This collaboration with TriEye, exploring their unique, mass-market SWIR solution, is a testament to our commitment to transforming our vehicles to support our customers."

A New Era of Tactical Sensing

TriEye's CMOS-based SWIR sensors dramatically reduce the size, weight, power, and cost (SWAP-C) traditionally associated with SWIR technology, making it scalable for widespread military adoption.

"Moving our breakthrough SWIR technology into the tactical defense space is a natural progression of our mission to deliver uncompromised vision in all conditions," said Avi Bakal, CEO and Co-Founder of TriEye. "Working with AM General, we are showcasing the potential for our technology to fundamentally reshape tactical vision, providing personnel with mission-critical data that simply doesn't exist in other wavelengths."

Attendees are invited to the AM General booth (Hall D, #6941) at AUSA Washington to learn more about this exciting development and the next generation of tactical mobility and sensing.

Press contact

TriEye

Media contact: [email protected]

Business inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE TriEye