TriFactor Solutions: Guidelines for Choosing a Conveyor System

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the right conveyor system can be an overwhelming task for the warehouse or distribution center professional. Managers and planners often face a series of dilemmas when attempting to identify, develop and purchase the "ideal" material handling systems design.

Depending on the operation, the product to be handled and the application requirements, systems can vary from the very simplistic to the extremely complex.

Both conventional wisdom and the traditional mindset have erroneously devalued conveyors over time, regarding them as little more than non-value added equipment that does no more than move product through a warehouse or distribution center. This is why conveyors (and the material handling systems of which they are components) are typically the last elements considered in the process planning cycle.

Further, conveyors are also among the last equipment purchased, which is why purchase decisions are often made on the basis of initial acquisition cost, and not on the basis of total acquisition cost or overall value.

This common view of "commoditizing" conveyors is full of risk and exposure to the operation. The wrong conveyor type, or even a suitable type applied incorrectly, or for the wrong reasons, can quickly undermine the warehouse or distribution center's operating efficiency and long-term strategy, often dissolving profitability and/or stripping a company of its competitive advantages.

What is a more appropriate way to approach a conveyor system and what should you look for in the "ideal" system?

Modularity

Flexibility

Scalability

Safety

Ergonomics

Reliability

Maintainability

Energy efficiency

For a company to realize the maximum benefits and return on investment from such a purchase, conveyor systems should be planned for and considered early in the process planning cycle, evaluated as an investment in productivity and operating efficiency, and selected on the basis of real, strategic value.

To view the full white paper, please visit http://www.trifactor.com/Material-Handling-White-Papers/Guidelines-for-Choosing-a-Conveyor-System

TriFactor Solutions is a material handling systems integrator that specializes in the design and implementation of conveyor systems , storage systems, and order picking , packing, and shipping systems for warehouses and distribution centers. TriFactor benefits customers by providing solutions that reduce their distribution costs while increasing their capacity and improving their distribution quality. For more information, visit TriFactor.com or 888-247-2417.

CONTACT: Anne Cochran, (863) 646-9671

SOURCE TriFactor

Related Links

http://www.trifactor.com

