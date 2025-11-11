Trifecta Health and Trifecta Med Spa Announce Strategic Cooperation to Enhance Patient Access to Weight Loss Treatments

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trifecta Health and Trifecta Med Spa are excited to announce two strategic cooperations aimed at improving patient access to high-quality obesity treatments. These cooperations will streamline the process for patients to receive FDA-approved medications directly from the manufacturers at the most affordable prices.

Cooperation with LillyDirect® Pharmacy Channel

Trifecta Health and Trifecta Med Spa have cooperated with Eli Lilly to provide patients with access to Zepbound® (tirzepatide) single-dose vials. This cooperation with the LillyDirect® self-pay pharmacy channel will allow clinically eligible patients to receive the FDA-approved, rigorously tested medication delivered directly to them at the self-pay price. "Offering Zepbound single-dose vials — the most affordable branded incretin medicine by list price — through another platform to LillyDirect® will help ensure broader availability of rigorously tested, FDA-approved and regulated obesity treatment," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health and Lilly USA. "Our goal is to break down barriers and provide patients with safe and effective options they can rely on."

Cooperation with NovoCare® Pharmacy

In addition, Trifecta Health and Trifecta Med Spa have cooperated with NovoCare® Pharmacy to offer seamless access to Wegovy® at the lowest cash price available. This cooperation means patients can receive the FDA-approved GLP-1 medication directly from Novo Nordisk without ever leaving the Trifecta Health and Trifecta Med Spa website. "Caring for patients means making it as easy and affordable as possible to access best medicine, and that's exactly what integrating with NovoCare® Pharmacy offers patients," said Edward Fruitman, M.D. founder and CEO of Trifecta Health and Trifecta Med Spa. "Adding Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved medications at the best possible cash price will help more patients get the weight loss care they need to achieve their goals, especially those without insurance coverage."

Comprehensive Weight Loss Solutions

Trifecta Health and Trifecta Med Spa are committed to providing patients with holistic weight management experience. Under the leadership of Medical Director Dr. Edward Fruitman, the programs incorporate proven medications, advanced technologies like CoolSculpting® Elite and CoolTone™, and precise Fit3D body composition analysis. Each program is tailored to individual health profiles and goals, ensuring lasting health improvements.

"Our goal is not just weight loss, it's transformation," said Dr. Fruitman. "By providing personalized care plans and leveraging advanced medical treatments, we address each client's unique needs and challenges, ensuring they achieve lasting health improvements."

About Trifecta Health and Trifecta Med Spa

Trifecta Med Spa, ranked the #1 trusted med spa in New York, delivers innovative medical aesthetics and wellness solutions tailored to individual needs. The company empowers clients to achieve their aesthetic and health goals safely and effectively through personalized care and advanced medical treatments.

