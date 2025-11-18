Trifecta Technologies Launches Agentforce 360 Readiness Assessment to Accelerate AI Agent Success for Salesforce Customers

The Agentforce 360 Readiness Assessment addresses the critical question: "Is your organization ready for autonomous agents?" With this structured service, Trifecta's certified AI and Salesforce specialists conduct a workshop to uncover relevant use-cases, perform a detailed data readiness analysis across six key dimensions — completeness, uniqueness, consistency, timeliness, validity, and accuracy — and deliver an executive summary report highlighting readiness status and actionable next steps.

Peter Knolle, Trifecta's Architecture Team Lead and 5x Salesforce MVP Hall of Famer said, "Everyone wants to know how to take advantage of AI right now—but before you can do anything meaningful with it, you need clean data. If your data isn't clean, your insights are useless, and that's exactly what our Agentforce 360 Readiness Assessment is designed to solve for."

By engaging in this assessment, organizations will:

Gain clearly documented Agentforce 360 use-cases tailored to their business needs.

Understand data-quality and completeness gaps across systems and identify optimization opportunities.

Receive a prioritized readiness evaluation and expert recommendations to maximize their Agentforce 360 investment.

Trifecta's strategic approach combines decades of experience in Salesforce implementations with deep AI-agent expertise, enabling clients to move beyond pilot projects toward scalable, reliable autonomous agent deployments. Whether a business is just beginning with agents or looking to optimize an existing setup, the Agentforce 360 Readiness Assessment ensures the right people, processes, and data foundations are aligned before full rollout.

And the Agentforce 360 Readiness Assessment can be complemented by Trifecta's Data 360 service offering, which empowers organizations to unify, harmonize, and activate their data across systems. Data 360 ensures a single source of truth that fuels smarter insights and more effective autonomous agent performance—helping customers turn fragmented information into actionable intelligence.

About Trifecta Technologies, Inc.

Trifecta stands as a seasoned 34-year leader in technology solutions, focused on Salesforce since 2012. Renowned for our innovative approach, we blend our foundational expertise as a 'custom' shop with a passionate advocacy for out-of-the-box solutions, ensuring our clients maximize value while embracing flexibility. With over 500+ projects, 350+ certifications and accreditations our Trifecta services include implementation, managed services, consulting, custom solutions, health checks, strategic road mapping, Agentforce 360, Rapid Starts and Accelerators.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Giglio

610-530-7200

[email protected]

SOURCE Trifecta Technologies