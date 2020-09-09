Trifera Launches an Innovative Way for Travelers to Find Their Next Vacation Destination

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whereto Technologies, LLC, creators of the Trifera Trip Inspiration Platform, today announced the beta launch in the United States of https://trifera.com. The site answers the question "Where should I go on vacation?" Trifera enables users to simply describe their ideal vacation using more than 70 unique vacation parameters including style, scenery, activity, distance and temperature preferences. The service uses these criteria to search over 1,300 vacation destinations, matching users with their ideal destination.

Aaron Dannenbring, Trifera's CEO, said, "Figuring out where to go on your next vacation can be an exhausting experience. Pre-pandemic, the average consumer had 45 digital touch-points over 36 days prior to booking. COVID-19 complicates an already-complex decision process for many travelers who are yearning to travel but have deferred vacations into 2021. Trifera was built to simplify the process of finding a perfect destination."

Trifera provides photos, videos, historical weather and editorial content to help users better understand each destination.

Trifera.com is built on Trifera's Trip Inspiration Platform, providing highly scalable inspiration services to clients in the airline, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Whereto Technologies, LLC has operated under the Trifera brand since its founding in 2018. At Trifera, we see a world where technology helps people easily find their perfect destination - where travelers are encouraged to experience new places and, in the process, the world becomes more connected and approachable. Trifera's global team of technologists, map makers and travel writers is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

