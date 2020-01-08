Trig, Inc. Volleyball Tournament Nets Big Bucks for Charity

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trig, Inc., a direct marketing and sales firm headquartered in Ohio, raised $1,000 toward their $5,000 ongoing goal with a volleyball tournament held in early December. The funds raised were donated to Liberty Children's Home, a nonprofit organization in Belize dedicated to assisting children who are living below the poverty line. Belize has the second-highest per capita income in Central America, yet half of the country's children are living in poverty.

"We are committed to doing what we can to help change the fortunes of these vulnerable children," said President and CEO Adrienne Peddicord. "While the daily challenges we face cannot begin to approach the struggle they endure, we wanted to raise consciousness and funds while challenging ourselves physically."

Providing personalized customer acquisition to Fortune 500 clients, including the largest supplier in the energy industry, Trig, Inc. has established a track record of proven results. Trig, Inc. excels in face-to-face relationship building, always striving to deliver client satisfaction, build customer retention, and practice honesty and integrity in all interactions.

The company's daily priorities are driven by core values of accountability, integrity, and honesty, with team building and leadership opportunities being an integral part of the company culture. Trig, Inc. is active in philanthropy and supports various causes.

About Trig Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Trig, Inc. is a leading marketing and sales firm that specializes in direct marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies. Trig, Inc. provides competitive, progressive solutions with integrity and professionalism for clients seeking exponential growth. For more information, call 614.594.0559 or go to triginc.org.

