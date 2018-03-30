AI helps to personalize email by making the message more relevant, targeted, timely and containing the right call-to-action, based on the big data AI collects and automatically segments. Thanks to these innovations, E-Commerce business owners can now expect better interaction and engagement with their customers in the following innovative ways:

Micro-personalization: AI predictive suggestions create a highly targeted message from subject line to content, visuals, and call to action.

Improved Send time: AI estimates an optimal time for sending emails to each customer based on their history of activity online and location.

Guaranteed performance: blockchain-powered Smart Contracts include any action chosen by the e-commerce entrepreneur. Once the terms of the Smart Contract have been fulfilled, the business owner pays Triggmine for the conversion.

According to Ed Wiley, AI expert and the advisor at Triggmine. "AI is the secret ingredient in your marketing strategy. Unlike most conventional email marketing solutions, AI tools are simple to set up and use. It's a godsend for time- and money-strapped entrepreneurs".

To make their application even more useful for e-commerce entrepreneurs, Triggmine has launched Token Sale to grow its AI platform.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triggmine-unveils-revolutionary-email-marketing-tool-300622129.html

SOURCE Triggmine