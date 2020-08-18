Trigild Welcomes Ian V. Lagowitz And IVL Group

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigild, a Dallas and San Diego-based fiduciary services, commercial real estate, and hospitality firm, has recently formed a partnership with East Coast-based fiduciary firm, IVL Group. Trigild managing partners, Chris Neilson and Scott Head, proudly welcome Ian V. Lagowitz and IVL Group to the Trigild team.

"Ian is held in tremendous regard in the receivership industry, especially along the East Coast. We look forward to the industry knowledge and network that Ian and IVL Group will bring to our team," said Chris Neilson. Scott Head added that, "IVL Group's 25 years of experience paired with Trigild's 40 years of experience will have a lasting impression on the commercial workout and court appointed receivership space. We welcome IVL Group as they join us in continuing a legacy of innovation and a track record of success for clients spanning coast-to-coast."

Ian Lagowitz comments, "IVL Group has respected Trigild for many years now, and we look forward to a long-lasting, effective partnership with the Trigild team." The IVL Group founder also adds, "Both companies have a history of steadfast success, and IVL Group's East Coast relationships combined with Trigild's breadth of work nationwide is sure to bring new and exciting things to our industry."

Ian Lagowitz founded IVL Group, where he has been involved in nearly 1,000 receivership, fiduciary and trustee appointments over the course of his 25-year real estate career. He is well versed in bankruptcy recovery, having been involved in disposing hundreds of retained assets from bankruptcy sales, reviewing approximately 10,500 proof of claims, and handling cures and assumptions for the transfer of operating leases.

In addition to his specialization in asset management and distressed assets, he is highly experienced in property evaluation, leasing, sales, redevelopment, brownfield redevelopment, mergers and acquisitions, institutional work-outs, asset recovery and property management.

The Trigild and IVL Group partnership will bring unmatched industry knowledge, widespread national reach, and invaluable experience to the fiduciary space.

About Trigild

Headquartered in Dallas and San Diego with a nationwide presence, Trigild is a leading fiduciary services, commercial real estate, and hospitality firm committed to maximizing value for its clients. Trigild helps owners, investors and lenders meet both long and short-term objectives in the following industries – Bankruptcy / Receivership, Commercial, Multifamily, and Hospitality / Enterprise. Trigild is where service meets expertise, where complex problems meet innovative solutions and where our passion turns your problems into possibilities.

With 40 years of property management, asset management, receivership and bankruptcy experience, Trigild has maximized value for thousands of assets in industries including commercial real estate, multifamily, and hospitality. From building value through property management for investors to solving complex problems for lenders, Trigild applies experience and depth of knowledge to every assignment.

www.trigild.com

Press Contact:

Caroline Deaton

Slant Partners

[email protected]

615.957.6744

SOURCE Trigild