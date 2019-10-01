TriGrow Systems Launches Brands Subsidiary, Creating the Industry's First Multi-State Brands Backed by Product Consistency

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriGrow Systems, a leading end-to-end cultivation solutions provider, announced today the launch of TriGrow Brands LLC, a subsidiary that will license and support an established portfolio of consumer brands that utilize their proprietary growing technology.

TriGrow Brands is the latest advancement in TriGrow Systems' ongoing mission to standardize cannabis cultivation throughout the industry and help its Client Operators deliver high-quality products to end consumers. Each consumer brand is only licensed to TriGrow Systems' operators in a given territory, ensuring product consistency across harvests, facilities, and geographies.

"By minimizing variability in the cultivation environment and incorporating reproducible processes/procedures, TriGrow's technology enables TriGrow Systems' Client Operators to produce consistent high quality flower and end-products. This is ultimately solving a major issue in the cannabis industry today: the lack of consistency," said David Kessler, SVP of Horticultural Solutions at TriGrow.

The existing brands of The Holden Company, a cannabis brand development agency, will become part of TriGrow Brands core portfolio, bringing over some of Washington State's top-selling brands including Western Cultured, Dawg Star Cannabis, Waxtronaut, and Twisted Legion.

"We have recently secured a term loan, equipment finance facility of $30 million to ensure our customers have access to capital to support their businesses. Now we are aiming to solve another major problem in this industry," said TriGrow's Chief Business Development Officer and Head of TriGrow Capital, Richard Weinstein. "Our new brand division provides our Client Operators with access to proven turnkey brand solutions that help them expand their margins and differentiate their products in their markets."

TriGrow Brands will develop under the guidance of leaders in both the cannabis and consumer goods industries. Trek Manzoni, co-founder of DOPE Magazine who is joining as TriGrow Brands SVP of Brands, and Phil Humphreys, a former senior Diageo and Coca Cola executive, will advise portfolio brands on building visibility and clout in the cannabis industry.

"Consumers are used to consistent product experiences in their lives; when people across the world open a can of Coke, they know exactly what to expect because a painstaking amount of quality control measures have been implemented by the manufacturer. Cannabis has reached a level of saliency in our culture that it should be no exception. A brand's value is only as good as its product," says Humphreys.

TriGrow Brands is developing new brands for the portfolio that will target specific consumer segments, in addition to working with select celebrity brands that value the importance of product quality and wish to have their products produced at TriGrow facilities nationally.

About TriGrow:

TriGrow is an ancillary company providing end-to-end cultivation solutions in which each element has been designed and custom engineered to work seamlessly together to produce the highest quality consistent flower with the lowest associated operating cost. TriGrow's supportive ecosystem includes Systems, Capital, Supply and Brands.

