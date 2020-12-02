TriHealth is the Latest to "Go Live" With Prodigo Solutions' Marketplace

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is pleased to announce that Cincinnati's leading health system, TriHealth, successfully "went live" with Marketplace, a procurement platform that directs requesters to purchase approved items from preferred sources at the right price.

Prodigo's Marketplace provides a modern, easy to use e-commerce front-end for Lawson users. Through a single, managed connection to the ERP system, Prodigo's Marketplace integrates content from a health system's GPO contract portfolio, local price agreements, catalogs and vendor punch-out sites into a seamless, compliant requisitioning workflow.

The TriHealth implementation involved the integration of Marketplace and Prodigo's Buyer application with Lawson v10. It also included the use of web-services federation to enable Single-Sign-On as the method for all TriHealth users to access the Marketplace.

With the transition to Prodigo, TriHealth is able to centralize its ordering processes and provide a vastly improved user experience. TriHealth will continue to launch Marketplace to their different facilities over the upcoming months. As well, the health system will implement Contract Navigator to improve price management and track its cost savings initiatives.

Kevin Connor, VP Supply Chain Management at TriHealth stated, "This is the beginning for us to improve our service levels and support our supply chain transformation objectives at TriHealth. During these challenging times we need to be driving efficiency and compliance across our supply chain operations and Prodigo is a great partner to help us achieve our goals."

Joe Mayernik added, "At Prodigo we are proud to partner with great organizations like TriHealth who share a common vision and passion for improving healthcare supply chain practices. We look forward to supporting their success."

About Prodigo Solutions

Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

