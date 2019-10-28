TriHealth to Operate Retail Health Clinics in Cincinnati Area Walgreens Stores

Slated to open in the first quarter of 2020, TriHealth will own & operate and provide clinical services at these "TriHealth at Walgreens" clinics inside Walgreens stores. TriHealth at Walgreens will provide patients in the Cincinnati area with access to convenient and affordable health care for treating common illnesses and injuries, as well as services for chronic care follow-ups, with no appointment necessary. The clinics will be staffed by TriHealth's nurse practitioners and will operate daily, including evenings and weekends.

"Today's announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to collaborate with community health systems, like TriHealth, to offer convenient access to affordable healthcare services while helping to ensure a true continuum of care for our patients," said Dr. Chet Robson, Walgreens acting chief medical officer. "We look forward to working with TriHealth as it shares our commitment to delivering exceptional and personalized patient care."

TriHealth at Walgreens clinics will be located at the following Cincinnati-area Walgreens stores:

719 Ohio Pike in Cincinnati

5403 N Bend Rd in Cincinnati

9775 Colerain Ave in Cincinnati

4090 E Galbraith Rd in Deer Park

10529 Loveland Madeira Rd in Loveland

in 4605 Montgomery Rd in Norwood

12110 Lebanon Rd in Sharonville

"This agreement with Walgreens is yet another example of TriHealth's strategy to meet the evolving needs of healthcare consumers and get healthcare right for our community by delivering care when, where and how consumers are seeking care," said Mark C. Clement, President and CEO of TriHealth. "In collaboration with the largest network of primary care providers in the area, our priority care centers and our 130 sites of care, these retail clinics enhance our ability to provide the right care at the right place. And since these clinics are connected to a trusted health system, patients can be assured access to the appropriate level of care for their condition."

When the new TriHealth at Walgreens clinics open, TriHealth will be one of the newest additions to the Walgreens Find Care™ platform which helps connect Walgreens mobile and online customers and patients to health care offerings and a growing selection of recognized health care providers. All Walgreens Find Care offerings are accessible through the Find Care section of the Walgreens mobile app and online at www.walgreens.com/findcare.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) , a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine's 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

About TriHealth

TriHealth is hospitals, physicians and the community working together to help people live better. We provide clinical, educational, preventive and social programs through Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, TriHealth Evendale, Good Samaritan and McCullough-Hyde hospitals and more than 130 other locations throughout Greater Cincinnati. This includes an ambulatory network, physician practices, research division, employer-based health services, hospice care, and fitness and health facilities. Learn more at trihealth.com, Facebook.com/TriHealth, @TriHealth on Twitter, and at YouTube.com/TriHealth.

