Trike Market to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AKO Technical, Arcimoto Inc. & AZUB BIKE s.r.o., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trike market is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4%. The trike market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer trike market are AKO Technical, Arcimoto Inc., AZUB BIKE s.r.o., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Boss Hoss Cycles Inc., Campagna Motors Inc., CHAMPION TRIKES OF ARIZONA, Cheetah Trikes Inc., HANNIGAN MOTORSPORTS, Harley Davidson Inc., Motor Trike Inc., Motorcycle Tour Conversions Inc., Piaggio and C. Spa, Polaris Inc., Qooder SA, Renegade Trike Corp., Roadsmith Inc., Tilting Motor Works Inc., Van Raam Reha Bikes B.V., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Arcimoto Inc. - The company offers trikes such as FUV, Rapid Responder, Roadster, and more.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 64% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are among the major contributing countries in the region for the trike market. The growth of the market in these countries can be attributed to an increase in the number of baby boomers and female motorcycle riders. In comparison to other regions in its demographics, North America plays a major role in the growth of the trikes market. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the regional trikes market during the forecast period. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Better stability in trikes when compared to conventional motorcycles

Better stability in trikes when compared to conventional motorcycles Key Trend - Frequent modification in the concept of trikes

- Frequent modification in the concept of trikes Major Challenges - The high price of trikes when compared to traditional motorcycles

Market Segmentation

By Product, the reverse trike segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment is launched by several prominent market players in the global trike market. The market players include BRP, Campagna Motors, and Polaris Industries. The segment offers more stability through better weight distribution, which, in turn, enables effective braking. This segment will offer more stability while braking and cornering activities. This enables the riser to reduce the turn radius. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the reverse trike segment of the trikes market during the forecast period.

Trike Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.4% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France

