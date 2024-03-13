Trikke Teams Up with INDYCAR For New Partnership

Three-wheel electric scooter provides "clean, sustainable solution" for at-track mobility.

BUELLTON, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trikke Professional Mobility is proud to announce a new partnership with NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the 2024 INDYCAR season, which revs up on March 10 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

For its part, Trikke will be a Supplier Partner of INDYCAR for the eighteen events that make up the season, including the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, and the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Trikke - Supplier Partner of INDYCAR

"We are thrilled about this new partnership," said Gildo Beleski, CEO of Trikke. "As the top racing series in the USA, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES enjoys a great reputation and a high level of respect from the public, what with its tradition and vast history. Trikke gets great exposure to its target markets of law enforcement, security and government. Now, at every venue, INDYCAR will work with local authorities who'll see firsthand professionals who have 'the coolest vehicles'."

As part of the deal, Trikke will supply INDYCAR with its top-of-the-line model, the Positron 72V XL, which will help staff members navigate the various terrains, obstacles, and challenges that come with staging large events. Interestingly, Beleski notes, it was INDYCAR that first saw the Trikke's potential for its organization.

"Their administration was looking for a new way to improve mobility for the staff on the ground," said Beleski, "something that would be fast, safe and easy to operate, with high maneuverability, a low footprint, and easy to store and transport between races. They found out about Trikke and requested a demo. We provided one sample and they fell in love with it, saying it was the clean, green solution they'd been looking for."

In exchange for the Positrons, Trikke's logo will be included on all INDYCAR mobile transporters and digital assets where supplier partners are highlighted, in addition to acknowledgment as a supplier partner during races on INDYCAR radio broadcasts.

"We are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort with Trikke," INDYCAR Senior Director, Safety and Security Mike Bates said. "As we began searching for a new and mobile way of assisting our team, we learned that we needed three things: convenience, speed and the ability to travel on different terrain. Trikke satisfied those needs and many more. We look forward to going into the 2024 season with Trikke Professional Mobility."

"As soon as we unloaded the first electric scooter, we knew we had found the right partner," INDYCAR Fleet Manager Todd DeNeve said. "Their expertise and service are clearly industry-leading but it's their efficiency and eye towards sustainability that set them apart."

Trikke Professional Mobility manufactures three-wheeled personal electric vehicles designed for use in a variety of commercial, industrial, and law enforcement settings, including city streets, airports, warehouses, and shopping centers. Developed by Trikke Tech Inc., a California-based company founded in 2000, the vehicles are designed to offer a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional modes of transportation.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 10 at noon ET. Coverage will be available on NBC and Peacock with a Spanish language version available on Universo. Audio coverage is provided by the INDYCAR Radio Network on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

SOURCE Trikke