Trikke Tech Celebrates the Rapid Growth of Its New Trikke Professional Mobility Division Empowering Government and National Security Forces With Revolutionary Electric Transportation Vehicles

BUELLTON, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Trikke Tech Inc. has delivered a fun, exciting, and environmentally friendly alternative to public transportation with its high-performance Trikke electric vehicles. Now, Trikke Tech is proud to announce the establishment of Trikke Professional Mobility, dedicated solely to supplying regional and national police institutes, government departments, and private security organizations with industry-leading transportation solutions.

The vanguard of this new electric transportation line is the Trikke Defender, a premier electric vehicle which has already been adopted for regular use by partners such as the USA Department of Commerce, D.C. Housing Authority, University of CA Police Department, and San Diego's Harbor Police.

The Defender employs the patented Trikke 3-wheeled design, cambering frame, and unbeatable stability, comfort, and performance even at top speeds. The Defender is engineered for public patrolling in any law enforcement and emergency environment and situations, as well as event oversight and more.

Alongside the Defender, Trikke Professional Mobility will be also be launching its newest, most powerful model, the Police Interceptor at Border Security Expo Booth #545, March 26-27, in San Antonio, TX.

Restricted to law enforcement government agency usage, the Interceptor improves tactical response times and engagement, increases visibility, and expanded patrol coverage. Unparalleled maneuverability and portability are provided by a rugged all-wheel drive, with a collapsible, lightweight body that can reach up to 37 mph and ride range of up to 30 miles. The law enforcement package also comes with 6 ultra-bright headlights, emergency lights, air horn, and siren.

Scott Campf, CEO of Trikke Professional Mobility, had this to say about the upcoming Interceptor launch: "Through the years, security and law enforcement groups continue to expand and modernize their mobility options. Though traditional police cars, motors and bikes will always have their place, current needs and requirements now meet cutting edge technology and never before seen capability. Across our country and indeed the world, police and security teams are deploying Trikkes. From harsh off-road conditions to slick inclement weather, Trikkes power through and deliver officers wherever they need to go. As we are a solutions and customer based firm, our vehicles continually evolve based upon the feedback and changing needs of our clients. As all our units are sport based, these powerful platforms pack a punch with full siren and lighting suites while garnering serious respect."

The Trikke Interceptor and Defender are the ultimate solutions for visible uniformed presence in multi-terrain areas and to support patrolling riders who require fast and efficient response times in almost any situation.

Trikke Tech, Inc. is a USA-based manufacturer and distributor of electric-powered, pro-grade vehicles since 2005. Trikke Professional Mobility products and solutions have been implemented by countless government organizations, police departments, and private businesses to improve overall efficiency, security presence, and community outreach. Clients enjoy significant cost savings, improved rider safety, and increased relationship building, as well as reduced carbon footprints and greater positive environmental impact with their fleets.

To find out more about Trike Professional Mobility or schedule an interview, contact info@trikke.com or visit http://www.trikkemobility.com.

