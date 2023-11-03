triLift™ by Lumenis and Nurse Jamie at BravoCon 2023 - Give your Face a Workout Extravaganza!

triLift facial stimulation by Lumenis will be taking part in BravoCon 2023, partnering with celebrity beauty expert and TV personality, Nurse Jaime, offering free triLift treatments on site in co-branded booth at Caesar's Forum November 3-5

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Be, Ltd., a global leader in developing and commercializing energy-based solutions for the Aesthetic and Vision markets, is excited to partner with Nurse Jamie at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, at Ceasar's Forum, November 3-5, 2023, at the triLift by Lumenis x Nurse Jamie Booth – Give your Face a Workout Extravaganza! Stop by the Lumenis triLift x Nurse Jamie booth and experience triLift facial muscle stimulation for a toned and lifted look that can be seen immediately. From Friday-Sunday, 9am-7pm, celebrity aesthetics expert Nurse Jamie, and Dr. Sassan Kaveh, Internal Medicine Specialist from Alpha Vein Clinic, will be offering free triLift treatments for Bravocon attendees.

triLift by Lumenis

"I am thrilled to partner with triLift by Lumenis this year at BravoCon in Las Vegas, at our, 'Give Your Face a Workout Extravaganza!' booth and share the benefits of triLift facial muscle stimulation with the Bravo community," said celebrity aesthetics expert, Nurse Jamie. "triLift is great because it targets the muscles and three aging elements sequentially: structure, skin, and volume. My patients love it because each of the five treatments are short with no downtime, and unlike other treatments, they often see the results – a more defined jawline, lifted cheeks -- after the first treatment."

Patients now have a safe, and approachable, non-invasive treatment option that is designed to specifically address the muscle, giving patients that special "Wow" moment when they see their face immediately post-treatment. Celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Jennie Garth, Colton Underwood, Kerri Walsh, Teddi Mellencamp, as well as 'Bravoleb' Teresa Guidice, love their natural lifted look.

As we age, we lose facial muscle mass, which leads to sagging jawlines, droopy cheekbones, appearance of mouth folds and baggy lower eyelids. Finally, there is a treatment option that targets the muscles of the face, addressing the structure rather than just the skin and surface. Lumenis is defining a new aesthetic category with triLift's new facial muscle stimulation technology by enabling providers to finally treat one of the root causes of facial aging: the muscles. With sequential application of dynamic muscle stimulation (DMSt™), triPollar RF and triFX Radiofrequency Microneedling, triLift achieves a toned and lifted look, as well as thickens and strengthens the dermal layer, increases natural volume and evens out the texture of the epidermal layer. Providers can customize treatment intensity, depth and treatment area for a quick, no-downtime, painless aesthetic treatment option. The results are a face lift-like effect that improves over time with every additional treatment session.

"I am very excited about my partnership with Lumenis and to be a part of the #triLiftbeliever campaign," said Lumenis spokesperson, Alyssa Milano. "The best part about the triLift treatments for me is that with the facial muscle stimulation technology, I can tone the muscles in my face, just like I would at the gym for the rest of my body. There are no injections, no surgery, and no downtime. I get a face lift-like effect, but still look and feel like myself."

BravoCon spans three full days jam packed with 60+ events including live panels and shows, with more than 150 'Bravolebs' including Erika Jayne, Ariana Madix, Louie Ruelas and Theresa Guidice are confirmed to attend.

The triLift by Lumenis x Nurse Jamie – 'Give your Face a Workout Extravaganza!' Booth Details:

Dates: Friday, November 3 – Sunday, November 5, 2023

Friday, November 3 – Times: 9:00am – 7:00pm

9:00am – Location: Cesars Forum. Las Vegas – Main Venue & Location of BravoCon Bazaar

Cesars Forum. – Main Venue & Location of BravoCon Bazaar Address: 3911 S Koval Ln. Las Vegas, NV 89109

Stop by the Lumenis x Nurse Jamie booth, become a #triLiftbeliever and find out what everyone has been talking about with this new and innovative technology. Chat with one of Hollywood's leading beauty experts and registered nurse at the forefront of modern medical aesthetics. Walk away from our booth at Bravocon loving your new lifted look after just a single triLift treatment and feel your best while you experience this Bravolicious event and all that BravoCon has to offer.

To become a #triLiftBeliever please visit: https://trilift.me, or to find a clinic near you, click here. To stay up to date on all things triLift, follow Lumenis on Instagram at @lumenis.aesthetics.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic market and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). Pioneering a new category in facial aesthetics, Lumenis is evolving the beauty market through patient focused products that treat and solve providers' biggest problems. Lumenis is the leader in minimally invasive facial aesthetics products, and with a portfolio of globally renowned products that range from skin care to body treatments.

For over 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.

For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, please visit: https://lumenis.com

About triLift

Lumenis energy-based treatments are not suitable for everyone and do carry some risks. triLift treatment is not suitable for patients with pacemakers, defibrillators, or any implanted electronic devices, as well as metal implants in the treatment area. Risks may include damage to natural skin texture, skin redness, swelling, bruising, itching and change of pigmentation. Be sure to consult with your treatment provider before choosing this treatment.

Contact:

Ethan Metelenis

917-882-9038

[email protected]

Kelsey Taff

612-201-5083

Kelsey.Taff@precisionvh.com

SOURCE Lumenis Be, Ltd.