TriLine Index Solutions LLC Announces Liquidation of Renewable Energy Exchange-Traded Fund

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLine Index Solutions LLC ("TriLine") announces the upcoming liquidation and dissolution of the Pickens Morningstar® Renewable Energy™ Response ETF, an exchange-traded fund (Ticker: RENW) (the "Fund").

Shareholders of the Fund may sell the Fund on NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca") until market close on January 29, 2020 (transaction fees from their broker-dealer may be incurred). Shareholders who continue to hold shares of the Fund on the Fund's liquidation date, which is expected to be on or about January 30, 2020, will receive a liquidating distribution of cash in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares. Proceeds from the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders promptly after January 30, 2020. Additionally, the Fund will stop accepting creation orders from authorized participants after the close of business on January 29, 2020.

Shareholders who receive a liquidating distribution generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares if shares are held in taxable account, and should consult their tax advisor about the potential tax consequences.

TriLine recommended that the Fund be liquidated and closed after consideration of the Fund's prospects for growth, among other factors. The Fund will begin liquidating its portfolio assets, which will cause the Fund to increase its cash holdings and deviate from the investment objective and strategies stated in the Fund's prospectus.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. SUCH INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM 214.615.3822. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

The Pickens Morningstar® Renewable Energy™ Response ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, not affiliated with TriLine Index Solutions, LLC.

SOURCE TriLine Index Solutions LLC