Trilith Foundation Brings the Science of Human Flourishing to Life at 2026 Flourishing Summit

One-Day Summit at Trilith Live Will Explore the Science Behind What It Means to Flourish, Featuring Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Eric Thomas, Lecrae, Katherine Wolf, Dan T. Cathy and More

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it truly mean to flourish?

At first, the answer may seem deeply personal. Flourishing can look different for everyone. Success in a career, strong relationships, physical and mental well-being, a sense of purpose, or the ability to find hope and meaning even in difficult seasons.

But what if flourishing isn't only something we feel? What if it can also be studied, measured and intentionally cultivated?

On September 3rd, 2026, Trilith Foundation will bring the science of human flourishing to life during the Flourishing Summit at Trilith Live, a one-day gathering designed to explore what research tells us about living and helping others live lives of greater purpose, meaning, connection and well-being.

Grounded in research on human flourishing from Harvard University, Baylor University and Gallup, the Summit will move beyond simply talking about wellness and happiness to examine the data behind what helps individuals, organizations and communities truly thrive.

The day will feature conversations, presentations and experiences with nationally recognized leaders across medicine, business, research, entertainment, faith and culture, including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Eric Thomas, Lecrae, Katherine Wolf, Dan T. Cathy, and leading researchers in the field of human flourishing.

Attendees will explore how flourishing can be intentionally cultivated in the workplace, in leadership, in relationships, through physical and mental well-being, and during some of life's most challenging moments.

"At Trilith Foundation, we believe flourishing should be more than an inspiring idea, it should be something people can understand, practice and bring back into their homes, workplaces and communities," said Tia Miller, Interim Executive Director of Trilith Foundation. "The research shows us that there are measurable dimensions of flourishing. Our goal with this Summit is to take that research off the page and allow people to experience what it can look like in real life."

The Flourishing Summit is designed for business and community leaders, creatives, educators, students and individuals who want to discover practical ways to create environments where people can thrive.

The 2026 Flourishing Summit will take place September 3 at Trilith Live in Fayetteville, Georgia.

About Trilith Foundation

Trilith Foundation exists to enrich the lives of creatives who inspire the world. Through experiences, resources and programs focused on physical, relational, mental and spiritual well-being, the Foundation works to create environments where individuals and communities can flourish.

Media inquiries, interview opportunities and additional information about the Flourishing Summit are available upon request.

SOURCE Trilith Foundation